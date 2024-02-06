Rob Martin lofted a half-court 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left with an opportunity to blow the roof off the Show Me Center.

Had it fallen an inch or two shorter, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks would have manifested one of the most dramatic finishes of the men’s college basketball season.

After leading by double digits for the majority of the second half, Little Rock used late-game heroics to outlast SEMO 73-71 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 71-68 with 10.7 seconds left, Redhawk sophomore BJ Ward received a quick pass from Martin and drained a corner 3 to tie things up and send a shockwave through the home crowd.

“That was a big shot by BJ,” Martin said. “Coach told us to get downhill and just to find the open man, and BJ made a big shot. He tied the game right there.”

However, following a SEMO timeout, Little Rock’s Johnathan Lawson silenced the home crowd after he raced down the court and hit a clutch jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining to put the road Trojans ahead to stay.

“I thought our defensive effort was great,” head coach Brad Korn said. “I don't know what they ended with in the second half. First half, they made some unbelievable shots that were highly contested and we did a pretty good job. All in all, I thought we did a great job of full-court pressure and then even fighting pressures in the half court. So overall, pretty pleased, actually.

“But we only made six 3s. We missed nine free throws. And I don't want to have to go back and watch the film. I don't know how many shots at the rim when we had the ball in the paint and got absolutely nothing out of it. So, I thought we just missed way too many opportunities at the rim. If you missed nine free throws in a tight game like that, it's going to come back and bite you at some point.”

The red-hot Martin cruised to a team-high 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Teddy Washington Jr. and Brendan Terry both added 12 apiece, while Marqueas Bell had his second double-digit scoring game of the season after finishing with 10.

SEMO (9-9, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference) has now dropped three of its last four, losing back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

Despite entering the night with the worst-ranked offense in the OVC (68.2 points per game), Little Rock (10-7, 4-2) cooked from the field by shooting at a 49% clip. Lawson, a Creighton transfer, posted a game-high 28 points and added seven rebounds to his output. Teammate Isaiah Lewis added 17 before fouling out late in the game.

Behind lackluster rebounding and errant shooting on the offensive end, SEMO found itself down 13-0 to start the game. That’s until Martin connected with junior Braxton Stacker on an alley-oop dunk to get the Redhawks on the board.

SEMO took its first lead of the game with 7:04 left on a Bell layup, which made it 19-18. That’s before Little Rock closed the first half by surging on a 14-4 run to take a 37-29 advantage at the break.

Anchored by Lawson’s 16 first-half points, the Trojans were shooting efficiently from the floor (50%) while the home team was not (37%).