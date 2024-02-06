EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Once Rob Martin and Troy Cole Jr. helped Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball find its rhythm, Little Rock was in big trouble.

Tough to chase down these Redhawks in 2025.

Martin scored a game-high 21 points and Cole added 17, helping top-seeded SEMO breeze past No. 4 Little Rock 78-59 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals Friday night at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

The junior tandem led the dominant effort as the Redhawks earned their second consecutive win in their season series against the well-balanced Trojans. Senior TJ Biel finished with 13 points and forward Brendan Terry grabbed eight boards to power SEMO to a narrow 33-31 advantage on the glass.

"Just really pleased with the overall intensity and physicality we played with on the defensive end," head coach Brad Korn said. "I thought we were a connected group, which puts you in a lot of compromising situations, especially with the way some of those guys can shoot the basketball. We knew they have been, all season long, a little bit short on the bench. So, being able to play ours and develop ours throughout the year, I thought was a big part in this."

The Redhawks (21-11) also turned in a fine shooting performance (50 percent) and held Little Rock to its lowest point total since Feb. 11 when SEMO won 57-45.

The Redhawks led by double digits in the final 25 minutes of the game to rout the Trojans and advance to a championship matchup against either No. 2 SIUE or No. 3 Tennessee State on Saturday.