SportsMarch 8, 2025

Martin, Cole Jr. power Redhawks MBB to 78-59 rout over Little Rock in OVC Tournament semifinals

Led by juniors Rob Martin and Troy Cole Jr., Southeast Missouri State men's basketball earned a convincing 78-59 victory over Little Rock to advance to the OVC Tournament finals. The Redhawks dominated with a well-balanced effort, including Martin's 21 points and Cole's 17.

Kaiden Karper
SEMO point guard Rob Martin claps in celebration after a made jumper against Little Rock in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals on Friday, Mar. 7, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
SEMO point guard Rob Martin claps in celebration after a made jumper against Little Rock in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals on Friday, Mar. 7, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Once Rob Martin and Troy Cole Jr. helped Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball find its rhythm, Little Rock was in big trouble.

Tough to chase down these Redhawks in 2025.

Martin scored a game-high 21 points and Cole added 17, helping top-seeded SEMO breeze past No. 4 Little Rock 78-59 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals Friday night at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

The junior tandem led the dominant effort as the Redhawks earned their second consecutive win in their season series against the well-balanced Trojans. Senior TJ Biel finished with 13 points and forward Brendan Terry grabbed eight boards to power SEMO to a narrow 33-31 advantage on the glass.

"Just really pleased with the overall intensity and physicality we played with on the defensive end," head coach Brad Korn said. "I thought we were a connected group, which puts you in a lot of compromising situations, especially with the way some of those guys can shoot the basketball. We knew they have been, all season long, a little bit short on the bench. So, being able to play ours and develop ours throughout the year, I thought was a big part in this."

The Redhawks (21-11) also turned in a fine shooting performance (50 percent) and held Little Rock to its lowest point total since Feb. 11 when SEMO won 57-45.

The Redhawks led by double digits in the final 25 minutes of the game to rout the Trojans and advance to a championship matchup against either No. 2 SIUE or No. 3 Tennessee State on Saturday.

Deadlocked at 17-17 early in the first half, SEMO broke things open with a commanding 21-5 run that was capped by a vicious Cole fast-break slam dunk at the 3:41 mark. Cole posted a team-high 12 first-half points, while Martin followed right behind with 11.

"I thought our guards did a really, really nice job of controlling the tempo and recognizing it," Korn said. "In times that we didn't, we got a little bit stuck on the ball into the corner, but overall, I thought our guards just really controlled tempo."

SEMO extended its lead to 40-29 at the break, helped by a Washington Jr. made pull-up jumper in the final seconds. The Trojans threatened the Redhawks at a few points down the stretch, but Martin, Cole, and Co. had an answer every time.

Little Rock’s chances for a second straight OVC Tournament finals appearance vanished for good when SEMO led as much as 20 with 2:28 left off a Ward 3-pointer in front of the Redhawk bench.

After dropping a career-high 31 points against SIUE on Feb. 27 in the win that clinched SEMO's regular-season conference title, Martin continued to thrive under the brightest of lights with a game-high in points.

"It just starts with the reps I get in practice, believing in myself, trusting in my work," Martin said. "In the summer, Coach was just trusting in me and my teammates trusted in me. I feel like if I make a mistake, it's 'next play mentality.' And I feel like I'm good for these moments. That was a huge W."

SEMO earned its tenth win in 11 games and is gunning for its second OVC tourney title in the past three years Saturday night.

This story will be updated.

