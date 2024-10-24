All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsOctober 25, 2024

Maple Leafs bumble way to 5-1 loss in Berube's first game against Blues since firing

Craig Berube's return against the Blues ends in disappointment as the Maple Leafs fall 5-1. Berube, who led the Blues to a Stanley Cup in 2019, faces challenges in his new role with Toronto.

AP News, Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, center top, stands on the bench during third-period NHL hockey game action against the St. Louis Blues in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, center top, stands on the bench during third-period NHL hockey game action against the St. Louis Blues in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, center right top, stands on the bench during third-period NHL hockey game action against the St. Louis Blues in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, center right top, stands on the bench during third-period NHL hockey game action against the St. Louis Blues in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — Craig Berube ran a gauntlet of emotions Thursday morning.

The Toronto Maple Leafs coach was poised to face the St. Louis Blues — the team he led to its only Stanley Cup in 2019, and the one that fired him last December — looking for a bounce-back performance following an ugly effort two nights earlier.

Berube was all smiles, evening joking with reporters that he didn’t know the location of his championship ring. The feeling was decidedly different at the final buzzer.

Berube cut a disappointed figure after Toronto bumbled its way to a 5-1 loss.

“Our whole team’s getting a little cute,” Berube said. “We’ve just got to play direct.”

The Maple Leafs didn’t clear the front of the net on the first goal against — netminder Joseph Woll (groin) made his season debut after coming off injured reserve — before Blues forward Dylan Holloway was left alone in front on a power play.

Berube then fumed on the bench after St. Louis made it 3-1 in the second on a sequence that started with Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe trying to play the puck between his legs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Just not doing things right,” said Berube, who spent parts of six seasons with the Blues and replaced the fired Sheldon Keefe in May in Toronto. “It was lazy hockey.”

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said the message was clear.

“We just need to be better,” Matthews said. “We need to be in spots, we need to fill positions, we need to check better.”

The Maple Leafs talked about responding after a loss Tuesday night at Columbus Blue Jackets, but that turned out to be mostly bluster.

“Two games in a row we’re just not good enough,” said Matthews, who has three goals through eight contests after scoring 69 last season. “Light on pucks, we didn’t win battles, we didn’t win the net-front.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 25
Barrett Wheeler's breakout season drives Perryville's footba...
SportsOct. 25
St. Vincent volleyball clinches best record since 2015, adva...
SportsOct. 25
Blues beat Maple Leafs 5-1 in first meeting against former c...
SportsOct. 24
Gus Unterreiner's rise gives St. Vincent scary secondary

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Saxony Lutheran seniors reflect on first season of football
SportsOct. 24
Saxony Lutheran seniors reflect on first season of football
From offensive lineman and leader to avid fisherman and entrepreneur, Kobe Sixkiller can do it all
SportsOct. 24
From offensive lineman and leader to avid fisherman and entrepreneur, Kobe Sixkiller can do it all
Gridiron guide: Jackson to host Festus in thrilling season conclusion
SportsOct. 23
Gridiron guide: Jackson to host Festus in thrilling season conclusion
Reaching new heights: Jackson golfer Julia Schlitt caps historic junior season
SportsOct. 23
Reaching new heights: Jackson golfer Julia Schlitt caps historic junior season
Kansas City Chiefs acquire three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans
SportsOct. 23
Kansas City Chiefs acquire three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans
Jackson’s Schlitt earns silver at Class 4 Girls Golf Championships at Dalhousie; Notre Dame notches second in Nixa
SportsOct. 23
Jackson’s Schlitt earns silver at Class 4 Girls Golf Championships at Dalhousie; Notre Dame notches second in Nixa
Saad day for St. Louis; Blues veteran scores 500th point in 3-2 loss to Jets 
SportsOct. 23
Saad day for St. Louis; Blues veteran scores 500th point in 3-2 loss to Jets 
Woodland’s Calvin Layton keeps sibling legacy alive with Heartland Conference championship
SportsOct. 23
Woodland’s Calvin Layton keeps sibling legacy alive with Heartland Conference championship
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy