MSHSAA boys basketball’s all-female officiating crew changing the game

Laura Hagood remembers feeling anxious, but not intimidated.

It was December 10, 2024, when the 15-year high school referee was one of three women to call the first-ever MSHSAA boys basketball game under an all-female officiating crew. The setting was Zalma High School, where the Bulldogs hosted Scott County Central in what turned out to be a historic night for high school athletics in the state of Missouri.

“For me, I was a little bit nervous just because it was the first time it had ever been done in Missouri,” Hagood said. “Just knowing how far we’ve come as women of being able to do this and being able to officiate is amazing.”

Flash forward exactly four weeks later and the next chapter was written.

Along with fellow female referees Heather Davis and Julie Rushing, Hagood continued to break barriers and diversify the officiating landscape at Advance High School on Tuesday night.

The hometown Hornets knocked off Delta 69-62, marking the second time that a boys basketball game featured an all-female officiating crew — a milestone that speaks to the confidence and recognition the three referees earned from their superiors.

MSHSAA basketball referee Laura Hagood before tip off of the Advance-Delta game on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Advance High School. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Hagood, a Neelyville graduate and former Division I player at Murray State University, said she took a few moments before the game to soak it all in and embrace the trailblazing effort she continued to be a part of.

“It was exciting,” she said. “I think it’s so cool that we’re getting to do this and we’ve reached a time to where it’s acceptable for us to be doing this, especially at boys’ games.”