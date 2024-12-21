All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 21, 2024

Mahomes throws for TD and runs for score as Chiefs beat Texans 27-19 to close in on No. 1 seed

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 27-19 win over the Texans, throwing for 260 yards and a TD while running for another score, edging closer to the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Chiefs can clinch with a Buffalo loss.

DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)1
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)1ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown is tackled by Houston Texans safety Eric Murray, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown is tackled by Houston Texans safety Eric Murray, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taylor Swift arrives with her mother Andrea Swift, left, before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Taylor Swift arrives with her mother Andrea Swift, left, before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates his 44-yard field goal as teammate Matt Araiza (14) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates his 44-yard field goal as teammate Matt Araiza (14) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fan dressed as The Grinch is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A fan dressed as The Grinch is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, right, celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, right, celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, right, defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, right, defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 260 yards and a touchdown while running for a score on his ailing ankle, and the Kansas City Chiefs took a big step toward securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday.

The AFC West champion Chiefs (14-1), who have won four straight against the AFC South champ Texans (9-6), can clinch the postseason bye if Buffalo loses to or ties New England on Sunday. If the Bills win, Kansas City can wrap it up by beating Pittsburgh on Christmas Day.

Xavier Worthy had seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown, Kareem Hunt ran for 55 yards and another score, and Marquise Brown had five catches for 45 yards for Kansas City in his first game this season after recovering from a shoulder injury.

C.J. Stroud had 244 yards and two touchdown passes with two interceptions for Houston, though one of those TD throws came at great expense. Tank Dell, who had six catches for 98 yards, hurt his left knee on the play and was carted from the field.

Dalton Schultz also had a TD reception for the Texans. Joe Mixon was held to 57 yards rushing.

There were questions early in the week about whether Mahomes would play after sustaining a high ankle sprain late in last week's win over Cleveland. But the two-time MVP was off the injury report by Friday, and Mahomes showed no problems on the Chiefs' opening drive Saturday, finishing it off with a 15-yard scramble to the end zone.

It was merely the start of a back-and-forth first half.

The Texans answered with a 33-yard field goal, then went on a 13-play, 82-yard drive that ended with Stroud's touchdown toss to Schutlz. But the Chiefs quickly regained the lead when Hunt barreled into the end zone, and they tacked on a field goal after Stroud's second interception to lead 17-10 at the break.

Dell was hurt on the Texans' opening drive of the third quarter. He came across the back of the end zone and made a spectacular catch but collided with teammate Jared Wayne on his way to the ground. He immediately grabbed his left knee, and Stroud was tearful and visibly shaken as one of his top wide receivers was loaded on a cart and driven from the field.

Ka'imi Fairbairn promptly missed the extra point, and any momentum Houston might've had disappeared.

Kansas City marched the other way, relying heavily on Worthy, who touched the ball four times on the drive. He finished it off with an 8-yard reception, giving the first-round a season-high for receiving yards and his eighth touchdown.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The teams matched fourth-quarter field goals, and the Texans took over trailing 27-19 with just over five minutes to go.

They promptly went three-and-out and Kansas City ran out the clock from there.

Taylor time

Pop star Taylor Swift was on hand for the Chiefs' regular-season finale. She has been spending more time with her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in Kansas City since she wrapped up her Eras Tour on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, including making a surprise visit to Children's Mercy Hospital.

Injuries

Houston: OG Shaq Mason (left knee) left on the fourth play of the game. FS Jimmie Ward (foot) was hurt late in the first half.

Kansas City: LB Jack Cochrane (ankle) left in the first quarter. RT Jawaan Taylor (knee) left in the third quarter and DT Chris Jones sustained a minor calf injury in the fourth.

Up next

The Chiefs head to Pittsburgh and Houston welcomes Baltimore for the NFL's doubleheader on Christmas Day.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 21
Roundup: Jackson heads into break with statement win
SportsDec. 21
Freshman sensation and seasoned champion take gold at Tiger ...
SportsDec. 21
St. Vincent reigns, taking FSCB Holiday Classic crown in thu...
SportsDec. 21
Delta flies by Woodland in Holiday Classic third-place remat...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Perryville girls’ hounding defense propels Pirates to FSCB Holiday Classic fifth-place title
SportsDec. 21
Perryville girls’ hounding defense propels Pirates to FSCB Holiday Classic fifth-place title
Jackson wrestling's rising star Kade King aims to continue perfection at Kansas City Stampede
SportsDec. 20
Jackson wrestling's rising star Kade King aims to continue perfection at Kansas City Stampede
‘I’m very thankful’: Ex-SEMO wide receiver Tristan Smith transfers to Clemson
SportsDec. 20
‘I’m very thankful’: Ex-SEMO wide receiver Tristan Smith transfers to Clemson
SEMO's Zoe Best navigates college adversity after high school perfection
SportsDec. 20
SEMO's Zoe Best navigates college adversity after high school perfection
Jackson and St. Vincent to meet in Holiday Classic final
SportsDec. 20
Jackson and St. Vincent to meet in Holiday Classic final
SEMO men's hoops open conference play with 79-72 win over Eastern Illinois
SportsDec. 20
SEMO men's hoops open conference play with 79-72 win over Eastern Illinois
Panthers pounce on Redhawks to start women’s OVC slate
SportsDec. 20
Panthers pounce on Redhawks to start women’s OVC slate
Wessell, Jackson wrestling surge at Missouri/Illinois Challenge
SportsDec. 19
Wessell, Jackson wrestling surge at Missouri/Illinois Challenge
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy