Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are going for a three-peat in a Super Bowl rematch.

This time, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles and Chiefs will face off for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Kansas City aims to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

“Each one of these is special,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said after being handed the Lamar Hunt Trophy, which is named after his father. “Now, we get to do something that’s never been done before. Chiefs kingdom, we’re heading to New Orleans to make history.”

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Eagles two years ago in Arizona and a 25-22 overtime win over San Francisco in Las Vegas last season.

The two-time Super Bowl and NFL MVP led Kansas City to a 32-29 win over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, eliminating Buffalo for the fourth time in five years.

“It’s not about one guy, it’s not about a couple guys, it’s about the whole team,” Mahomes said.

With girlfriend Taylor Swift watching on the field, smiling and nodding in approval, Kelce shouted: “Never satisfied, baby!" and then sang a line from “Get Down Tonight” by KC and The Sunshine Band.

Earlier, the Eagles ran past the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game behind seven rushing touchdowns, including three apiece from Barkley and Hurts.

It will be the 10th Super Bowl rematch and fifth within a five-year span. The winners of the four rematches within five years were the teams that won the first meeting, including the Chiefs over the 49ers last season.