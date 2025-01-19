All sections
SportsJanuary 19, 2025

Mahomes and Kelce help Chiefs to a 23-14 win over Texans and another AFC title game trip

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans, securing their seventh consecutive AFC Championship game appearance. The Chiefs aim for a third straight Super Bowl title, facing either the Bills or Ravens next.

DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) defend during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) defend during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) misses a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) misses a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis defends during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis defends during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person is bundled up for the cold during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A person is bundled up for the cold during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jaden Hicks (21) reacts to a missed field goal attempt by Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jaden Hicks (21) reacts to a missed field goal attempt by Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) fumbles as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu, right, during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) fumbles as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu, right, during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs with the ball past Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs with the ball past Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., right, as Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) assists during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., right, as Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) assists during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 177 yards and a touchdown, most of it going to best buddy Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23-14 on Saturday to advance to the AFC championship game for the seventh consecutive season.

With girlfriend Taylor Swift watching alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark from a suite, Kelce had seven catches for 117 yards and a score, helping the Chiefs (16-2) keep alive their dream of winning an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs are the fourth team in NFL history to follow back-to-back Lombardi Trophies by advancing to the conference title game, and the three previous lost. They will try to change that trend at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend against the Bills or Ravens, who play on Sunday in Buffalo for a shot at dethroning the defending champs.

Mahomes improved 16-3 in the playoffs, tying Joe Montana for the second-most wins in NFL history behind Tom Brady, and he is 7-0 in the divisional round. Mahomes also helped Andy Reid become the fourth NFL coach with 300 career wins.

Meanwhile, the Texans (11-8) still have never won in six divisional games. Twice they have lost to Kansas City.

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 245 yards but was sacked eight times. Joe Mixon, who had been questionable to play with an ankle injury, caught a couple of passes while running for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Texans kicker Kai’imi Fairbairn missed a 55-yard field goal attempt, an extra-point try and had another field goal attempt blocked with 1:46 left, which would have kept Houston's comeback hopes alive by making it a one-possession game.

In truth, the Texans’ special teams were a mess right from the start. The Chiefs nearly opened the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown, a bizarre sequence during which heated Houston cornerback Kris Boyd nearly shoved his own coach to the ground.

The Texans held Kansas City to a couple of field goals early, but their defense was unable to stop them late in the first half, when the bruising Kareem Hunt barreled into the end zone to give the AFC West champions a 13-3 lead.

Houston managed a 48-yard field goal through cold, swirling winds to make it a one-possession game at the break, and that late kick seemed to have revived the AFC South champions when they returned to the field for the second half.

Stroud deftly led them on a 15-play, 82-yard drive that soaked up most of the third quarter, picking up all four of their third-down conversions, including one in which the QB scrambled to the sideline and absorbed a wicked hit. Mixon finished the drive with a 13-yard run, but Fairbairn’s extra point that would have tied the game was blown wide right.

That miss just might have swung the momentum the other way.

Just as they have so often in winning their last eight playoff games, the Chiefs responded with a time-consuming drive of their own. Mahomes connected with Kelce four times on the 81-yard march, including the 11-yard touchdown pass to his trusty tight end as the two-time NFL MVP was getting dragged to the turf by Houston's Mario Edwards Jr.

The Texans had two opportunities to drive for a tying touchdown. But the first drive ended when Stroud was sacked by George Karlaftis on fourth down near midfield with about 10 minutes left. The second was stopped when Stroud misfired on back-to-back passes and Houston was forced to punt the ball away with just over seven minutes to go.

Kansas City proceeded to drive inside the Texans 10 and Harrison Butker’s field goal with 4:32 left put the game away.

Injuries

Texans: LB Azeez Al-Shaair hurt his knee in the first half. He had been questionable to play this week with a knee injury.

Chiefs: SS Bryan Cook missed most of the first half while being evaluated for a concussion but returned to the game. ... FS Justin Reid took a hard blow to the head breaking up a pass in the fourth quarter, but stayed in.

Up next

The Chiefs host the AFC title game a week from Sunday for the sixth time in seven years. They will play either the Bills, one of two teams to beat them in the regular season, or the Ravens, who lost in Kansas City in Week 1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

