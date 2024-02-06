EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0, with each victory coming down to the final minute.

Based on recent history, Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers will likely produce a similar result.

Even though the Chiefs have a five-game winning streak against their AFC West rivals, seven of the 10 meetings between Mahomes and Chargers have been decided by a touchdown or less.

The Chiefs beat Baltimore and Cincinnati on the final play of each game. Last week, Nick Bolton stopped Atlanta's Bijan Robinson on fourth down to wrap up a 22-17 win.

“Offensively, we have to help the defense out by running some of that time off the clock or scoring a touchdown to kind of put the game out of reach,” said Mahomes, who will make his 100th regular-season start on Sunday.

The last four Kansas City wins on the Chargers' home field have been decided late, including overtime in 2020 and ’21. The Chiefs won last season’s Week 18 meeting 13-12 on Harrison Butker's field goal with 48 seconds remaining.

Mahomes did not play in that game to prepare for the playoffs, while Chargers QB Justin Herbert was sidelined with a finger injury.

The Chargers (2-1) will try to bounce back after last week’s 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh. Herbert is dealing with a high left ankle sprain for the second straight week but is on track to play.

Herbert made his first NFL start against the Chiefs and is 2-5 against them.

The game also marks another chance for Jim Harbaugh to try and show that the Chargers are making strides in his first season.

If Los Angeles wants to contend in the AFC West, it must be better within the division. The Chargers were a division worst 23-43 from 2013 through ’23 against the Broncos, Raiders, and Chiefs.

During that same span, Kansas City has won 17 of 22, sweeping the season series seven times. The Chargers have not swept the Chiefs since 2013.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity and we’re treating it as such,” Harbaugh said when asked if this game was a litmus test for his team.

Short-handed

The Chargers could be missing at least five starters, including both offensive tackles. Left tackle Rashaun Slater (pectoral) and right tackle Joe Alt (knee) were injured at Pittsburgh. Left guard Trey Pipkins, who moved to left tackle after Slater’s injury last week, is battling a foot issue and was limited in practice on Thursday.