Longtime SEMO soccer coach Heather Nelson retires

The Redhawks went 3-11 but ended the 2024 season in the second round of the OVC tournament. SEMO, who was the seventh seed in the tournament, fell to eventual champion No. 3 Lindenwood, 4-0, after defeating No. 6 Eastern Illinois.

SEMO’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke thanked Nelson for her years of service in a statement put out by the University.

“I want to thank Heather for the commitment she has shown to SEMO Women's Soccer. For 26 years, she has poured her heart and soul into the program," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke. "Throughout her career, the program has experienced significant success on the field and her student-athletes have always excelled in the classroom. Heather has represented us the right way and I appreciate everything she has done for our university. On behalf of everyone here at SEMO, I want to congratulate Heather on a great career and wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement.”

SEMO announced that a national search for the next head women's soccer coach will begin immediately.