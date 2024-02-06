Longtime SEMO soccer coach Heather Nelson retires

Southeast Missouri State women’s soccer head coach Heather Nelson is retiring after 26 seasons, the university announced on Friday.
"It is with a mix of emotions that I'm announcing my retirement from college soccer today. I'd like to start with a heartfelt thank you to my family for believing in me and always and forever being there for me,” Nelson said in a statement. "While I will miss all the excitement of college athletics, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and playing a significant part in ensuring my mother has the care, love, and support to live out her best life. As such, I have accepted a new position that will allow me the flexibility to put family first and is a perfect fit for this next chapter of my life."
Nelson has coached the Redhawks since the program’s inception in 1999 and has accumulated a record of 238-177-72. Nelson has coached the Redhawks to six Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championships, two OVC tournament championships, and two NCAA Tournament appearances. Other accolades for Nelson include being a five-time OVC Coach of the Year and having 40 players named First Team All-OVC.
The Redhawks went 3-11 but ended the 2024 season in the second round of the OVC tournament. SEMO, who was the seventh seed in the tournament, fell to eventual champion No. 3 Lindenwood, 4-0, after defeating No. 6 Eastern Illinois.
SEMO’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke thanked Nelson for her years of service in a statement put out by the University.
“I want to thank Heather for the commitment she has shown to SEMO Women's Soccer. For 26 years, she has poured her heart and soul into the program," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke. "Throughout her career, the program has experienced significant success on the field and her student-athletes have always excelled in the classroom. Heather has represented us the right way and I appreciate everything she has done for our university. On behalf of everyone here at SEMO, I want to congratulate Heather on a great career and wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement.”
SEMO announced that a national search for the next head women's soccer coach will begin immediately.
