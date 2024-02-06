All sections
SportsJanuary 13, 2025

Longtime Capahas player/coach Jess Bolen dies at 82

Jess Bolen, a beloved figure in Southeast Missouri baseball and longtime Cape Capahas manager, has passed away at 82. Known for his 50-year tenure, Bolen's legacy includes numerous Hall of Fame inductions and over 1,500 wins.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Capahas Coach Jess Bolen talks with his son Tom Bolen before he goes to bat during the 2007 season.
Capahas Coach Jess Bolen talks with his son Tom Bolen before he goes to bat during the 2007 season.Southeast Missourian file
Mary Bolen acknowledges the crowd's applause for her support of the Capahas baseball team with husband Jess Bolen during a ceremony before the game with the St. Louis Raging Bulls on Tuesday, July 26, 2016 at Capaha Field. It was Jess Bolen's final home game of his 50-year career.
Mary Bolen acknowledges the crowd's applause for her support of the Capahas baseball team with husband Jess Bolen during a ceremony before the game with the St. Louis Raging Bulls on Tuesday, July 26, 2016 at Capaha Field. It was Jess Bolen's final home game of his 50-year career.Southeast Missourian file
Then-Capahas manager Jess Bolen watches the game with Waterloo during the second inning Friday, July 22, 2016, at Capaha Field.
Then-Capahas manager Jess Bolen watches the game with Waterloo during the second inning Friday, July 22, 2016, at Capaha Field.Southeast Missourian file
Capahas manager Jess Bolen talks to catcher Chase Simmons following a game in 2014.
Capahas manager Jess Bolen talks to catcher Chase Simmons following a game in 2014.Southeast Missourian file
The Capahas coach Jess Bolen, right, talks with Alex Heuring during batting practice in 2015 at Capaha Field.
The Capahas coach Jess Bolen, right, talks with Alex Heuring during batting practice in 2015 at Capaha Field. Southeast Missourian file
Plaza Tire Capahas relief pitcher Riley Calvird takes his warmup tosses after entering the game in the fifth inning as third baseman Adam Connor and manager Jess Bolen, right, look on during the 2014 NBC World Series in Wichita, Kansas.
Plaza Tire Capahas relief pitcher Riley Calvird takes his warmup tosses after entering the game in the fifth inning as third baseman Adam Connor and manager Jess Bolen, right, look on during the 2014 NBC World Series in Wichita, Kansas. Southeast Missourian file
Capahas manager Jess Bolen watches a game alongside his grandson and bat boy, TJ Bolen.
Capahas manager Jess Bolen watches a game alongside his grandson and bat boy, TJ Bolen.Southeast Missourian file
Mayor Harry Rediger, left, presents Capahas manager Jess Bolen, right, standing with his wife, Mary Bolen, with a plaque from the city of Cape Girardeau recognizing the three-time hall of famer before the season opener in June 2011 at Capaha Field. Bolen was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2011, the National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Southeast Missouri Hall of Fame in 1992.
Mayor Harry Rediger, left, presents Capahas manager Jess Bolen, right, standing with his wife, Mary Bolen, with a plaque from the city of Cape Girardeau recognizing the three-time hall of famer before the season opener in June 2011 at Capaha Field. Bolen was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2011, the National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Southeast Missouri Hall of Fame in 1992.Southeast Missourian file
The Capahas Matt Wagoner watches from third as his teammate Jordan Kimball connects with the ball for an RBI against the Valmeyer Lakers in the fifth inning Friday, June 4, 2010 at Capaha Field.
The Capahas Matt Wagoner watches from third as his teammate Jordan Kimball connects with the ball for an RBI against the Valmeyer Lakers in the fifth inning Friday, June 4, 2010 at Capaha Field. Southeast Missourian file
The Capahas head coach Jess Bolen speaks with his infield in the seventh inning of the first game of Sunday's double header at Capaha Field.
The Capahas head coach Jess Bolen speaks with his infield in the seventh inning of the first game of Sunday's double header at Capaha Field. Southeast Missourian file
Plaza Tire's head coach Jess Bolen hangs out in the dugout during Saturday's first game against the Crestwood Panthers at Capaha Field.
Plaza Tire's head coach Jess Bolen hangs out in the dugout during Saturday's first game against the Crestwood Panthers at Capaha Field. Southeast Missourian file
The Capahas leave the field after defeating the St. Louis Printers back-to-back Sunday, June 27, 2010 at Capaha Field.
The Capahas leave the field after defeating the St. Louis Printers back-to-back Sunday, June 27, 2010 at Capaha Field.Southeast Missourian file
Capahas' manager Jess Bolen watches the game with Valmeyer during the fifth inning Friday, June 3, 2011 at Capaha Field.
Capahas' manager Jess Bolen watches the game with Valmeyer during the fifth inning Friday, June 3, 2011 at Capaha Field. Southeast Missourian file

Longtime Cape Capahas player/manager and SEMO ESPN personality Jess Bolen passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Sources told the Southeast Missourian confirming the initial report by Todd Richards of KFVS. Bolen's son and former Capahas manager, Tom Bolen, told Richards the senior passed away overnight in his sleep.

Bolen was a fixture in amateur baseball in Southeast Missouri. He played for the Capahas and was also the manager and general manager of the club for 50 years before retiring in 2016.

Bolen played for the Capahas since he was a high school sophomore. His management tenure lasted 50 years, where he won 1,514 games and lost 409. He has been inducted into the Southeast Missouri Hall of Fame (1993), the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame (2000), the National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame (2008), the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame (2011), St. Louis Baseball Hall of Fame (2013) and earned the Jaycees Man of the Year award in 1978 as well as the National Sportsman of the Year award.

The Capahas were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Since 1980, the club has won 20 state and regional titles (and earned six other at-large berths) to advance to the National Baseball Congress World Series.

Bolen's family shepherded the oldest amateur baseball team in America throughout the majority of its legendary history. Bolen played for and coached the team. His late wife, Mary Bolen (Jan. 23, 1946 - Oct. 27, 2017) was the fundraiser and organizer. Tom Bolen was also a former player and manager during the final years.

The Capahas, who originally got their name from their first sponsor, the Capaha Flour Company, folded on June 5, 2024, after a 130-year history. The Capahas are known for playing in one of the first night games in Capaha Park history in 1949 and playing in a game that featured Hall of Fame pitcher Dizzy Dean in 1931 and a squad filled with St. Louis Browns players in 1908.

The club has seen a handful of players carve out careers in Major League Baseball, including first-year Cape Central baseball coach Matt Palmer, and many more in the college ranks. Skylar Cobb, former Capahas and Southeast Missouri State pitcher and current Scott City High School baseball coach, remembered Bolen as "the ultimate player’s coach,” as many former players reflected on the club shutting down last summer.

“I can’t say enough good things about not only the team but the Bolen family,” said Austin Dill, former Capahas pitcher who currently pitches professionally in the Frontier League. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t be where I am right now without them allowing me to play on their team.

“Playing for the Capahas was the true embodiment of what it meant to have fun while playing baseball,” he said. “Those years, I’ll never forget.”

