Longtime Capahas player/coach Jess Bolen dies at 82

Longtime Cape Capahas player/manager and SEMO ESPN personality Jess Bolen passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Sources told the Southeast Missourian confirming the initial report by Todd Richards of KFVS. Bolen's son and former Capahas manager, Tom Bolen, told Richards the senior passed away overnight in his sleep.

Bolen was a fixture in amateur baseball in Southeast Missouri. He played for the Capahas and was also the manager and general manager of the club for 50 years before retiring in 2016.

Bolen played for the Capahas since he was a high school sophomore. His management tenure lasted 50 years, where he won 1,514 games and lost 409. He has been inducted into the Southeast Missouri Hall of Fame (1993), the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame (2000), the National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame (2008), the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame (2011), St. Louis Baseball Hall of Fame (2013) and earned the Jaycees Man of the Year award in 1978 as well as the National Sportsman of the Year award.

The Capahas were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Since 1980, the club has won 20 state and regional titles (and earned six other at-large berths) to advance to the National Baseball Congress World Series.