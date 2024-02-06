Longtime Capahas player/coach Jess Bolen dies at 82

Longtime Cape Capahas player/manager and SEMO ESPN personality Jess Bolen passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.
Sources told the Southeast Missourian confirming the initial report by Todd Richards of KFVS. Bolen's son and former Capahas manager, Tom Bolen, told Richards the senior passed away overnight in his sleep.
Bolen was a fixture in amateur baseball in Southeast Missouri. He played for the Capahas and was also the manager and general manager of the club for 50 years before retiring in 2016.
Bolen played for the Capahas since he was a high school sophomore. His management tenure lasted 50 years, where he won 1,514 games and lost 409. He has been inducted into the Southeast Missouri Hall of Fame (1993), the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame (2000), the National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame (2008), the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame (2011), St. Louis Baseball Hall of Fame (2013) and earned the Jaycees Man of the Year award in 1978 as well as the National Sportsman of the Year award.
The Capahas were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Since 1980, the club has won 20 state and regional titles (and earned six other at-large berths) to advance to the National Baseball Congress World Series.
Bolen's family shepherded the oldest amateur baseball team in America throughout the majority of its legendary history. Bolen played for and coached the team. His late wife, Mary Bolen (Jan. 23, 1946 - Oct. 27, 2017) was the fundraiser and organizer. Tom Bolen was also a former player and manager during the final years.
The Capahas, who originally got their name from their first sponsor, the Capaha Flour Company, folded on June 5, 2024, after a 130-year history. The Capahas are known for playing in one of the first night games in Capaha Park history in 1949 and playing in a game that featured Hall of Fame pitcher Dizzy Dean in 1931 and a squad filled with St. Louis Browns players in 1908.
The club has seen a handful of players carve out careers in Major League Baseball, including first-year Cape Central baseball coach Matt Palmer, and many more in the college ranks. Skylar Cobb, former Capahas and Southeast Missouri State pitcher and current Scott City High School baseball coach, remembered Bolen as "the ultimate player’s coach,” as many former players reflected on the club shutting down last summer.
“I can’t say enough good things about not only the team but the Bolen family,” said Austin Dill, former Capahas pitcher who currently pitches professionally in the Frontier League. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t be where I am right now without them allowing me to play on their team.
“Playing for the Capahas was the true embodiment of what it meant to have fun while playing baseball,” he said. “Those years, I’ll never forget.”
