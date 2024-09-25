Perryville High School junior Clayton Bauwens held off a pair of Jefferson runners Tuesday afternoon to earn the top finish (18:18.9) at the Oak Ridge Cross Country Meet Sept. 24.
“I definitely went out and worked,” Bauwens said. “It was a bit difficult at some times, when I was by myself back in the field and there was just me and the pace car. I would say that’s where I struggled the most…When you get back in the field and it’s literally just you and nothing around you to cheer you on you can lose motivation and you’ve just got to keep thinking, ‘Just keep kicking.’”
This was the first race Bauwens has ever won.
Despite the leading the entire race, Bauwens could sense toward the end other runners were getting closing in.
“The last down hill I could tell, everyone was screaming, everyone was getting all pumped up, I knew he was coming, I just had to hang on,” Bauwens said.
Bauwens did not compete in the Central Invite Sept. 21.
Kelly senior Truman White paced the Hawks (18:40.3, fourth), though he was disappointed with his individual result.
“I didn’t too good today,” White said. “I should’ve done better on my part, and that run is not going to get me very far in state.”
White was very pleased with the way his teammates stepped up.
“Overall, the rest of the team did good, and I’ve very proud of the way they ran. A lot of people got some medals today and improved their times,” White said.
Kelly sophomore Brody Oesch finished ninth (19:22.8).
Remaining finishers for Kelly were sophomore Tavin Riley (20:42.6, 25th), freshman Colton Lofton (21:19.9, 34th) and sophomore Dylan Noyes (22:05.5).
White credited Bauwens for taking the early advantage and not giving the others a chance.
“(Clayton) ran good today, props to him,” White said. “I should’ve just stuck with him, I should have pushed sooner,” White said. “I need to realize when I’m not performing as good and push through, push harder.”
Both White and Oesch though they could have cut even more time down if they had pushed sooner toward the end of the race.
White said the course was “soupy.”
For an early fall day, Oesch thought the weather was decent for putting up a good time.
“The weather was nice but it was muddy and slick,” Oesch said.
Jefferson had three runners in the top-six and five among the first 17 finishers on its way to a win in the team competition (41 points). Kelly secured second (93), which was narrowly ahead of Campbell 104. Saxony Lutheran finished fourth (130).
As a team, PHS collected 159 points and was sixth, behind Windsor (123) and ahead of North County (173).
The other PHS boys’ finishers were: junior Rodney Rauh (21:05.8, 31st), sophomore Aiden Unverferth (21:50.8, 43rd), junior Brandon Roth (22:18, 56th) and freshman Colton O’Keefe (24:16.5, 80th).
A total of 100 runners finished the boys’ varsity race with the times ranging from Bauwens’ 18:18.9 to 26:04.9.
Besides Bauwens, White and Oesch, others in the top 10 were: Jefferson sophomore Bryant Horn (18:24.9, second), Jefferson junior Braeden Caldwell (18:33.5, third), North County senior Lucas Naucke (19:10.2, fifth), Jefferson junior Ethan McVey (19:11.8, sixth), Charleston senior Brown Logan (19:16.6, seventh), Campbell sophomore Clay Huber (19:22.7, eighth) and Leopold senior Josh Horrell (19:32.2, 10th).
Girls results
In the girls’ varsity competition, which had 67 participants, Jefferson junior Emerson Selsor turned in the top time (21:27), which was more than 45 seconds faster than senior teammate Ayla Karch (22:15.6). Saxony Lutheran had two in the top 10 with senior Faith Dreyer (23:29) finishing fifth and senior Myra Roth taking 10th (24:16.7).
Jefferson was first in the team competition (50 points), edging out Perryville (54) and Park Hills (57). Saxony Lutheran was fourth.
Perryville finishers were sophomore Miley Reed (24:36.2, 11th), senior Gwynivere Newbrough (24:43.8, 13th), junior Alexa Hagan (25:33, 22nd), sophomore Lucy Blythe (25:37.7, 25th) and sophomore Anna Rehagen (26:00.2).
Besides Dreyer and Roth, the other top finishers for Saxony included: sophomore Adalyn Brandhorst (25:40.0, 27th), freshman Eva Williamson (26:23.6, 34th) and junior Alle McKee (27:54.3, 47th).
Rounding out the top 10 were: Fredericktown sophomore Breanna Bone (22:32.2, third), Park Hills senior Allie England (23:11.9, fourth), Leopold junior Elise Vandermierden (23:46.1, sixth), Fredericktown sophomore Larkin Strong (23:51, seventh), Valley freshman Evelyn Brinley (24:04.9, eighth) and Libertas Christian Academy freshman Josie Cravens (24:14.3, ninth).