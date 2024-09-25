Perryville High School junior Clayton Bauwens held off a pair of Jefferson runners Tuesday afternoon to earn the top finish (18:18.9) at the Oak Ridge Cross Country Meet Sept. 24.

“I definitely went out and worked,” Bauwens said. “It was a bit difficult at some times, when I was by myself back in the field and there was just me and the pace car. I would say that’s where I struggled the most…When you get back in the field and it’s literally just you and nothing around you to cheer you on you can lose motivation and you’ve just got to keep thinking, ‘Just keep kicking.’”

This was the first race Bauwens has ever won.

Despite the leading the entire race, Bauwens could sense toward the end other runners were getting closing in.

“The last down hill I could tell, everyone was screaming, everyone was getting all pumped up, I knew he was coming, I just had to hang on,” Bauwens said.

Bauwens did not compete in the Central Invite Sept. 21.

Kelly senior Truman White paced the Hawks (18:40.3, fourth), though he was disappointed with his individual result.

“I didn’t too good today,” White said. “I should’ve done better on my part, and that run is not going to get me very far in state.”

White was very pleased with the way his teammates stepped up.

“Overall, the rest of the team did good, and I’ve very proud of the way they ran. A lot of people got some medals today and improved their times,” White said.

Kelly sophomore Brody Oesch finished ninth (19:22.8).

Remaining finishers for Kelly were sophomore Tavin Riley (20:42.6, 25th), freshman Colton Lofton (21:19.9, 34th) and sophomore Dylan Noyes (22:05.5).

White credited Bauwens for taking the early advantage and not giving the others a chance.

“(Clayton) ran good today, props to him,” White said. “I should’ve just stuck with him, I should have pushed sooner,” White said. “I need to realize when I’m not performing as good and push through, push harder.”