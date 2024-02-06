Tasked against local phenom Jadis Jones and his Lindenwood Lions, Southeast men’s basketball couldn’t live up to its higher ranking in a 72-68 loss on the road in a rivalry clash that came all the way down to the final minute.

Maybe even more importantly, it’s a fourth consecutive loss to the Lions in just three years since they joined the ranks of Division I; That’s at least one in each season.

20 points from Anias Futrell, 17 from Jordan Wildy and 15 from the wunderkind Jones blasted Southeast right out the gate, and after the Redhawks raced to 20 points with LU, it started to fall apart.

Entering the half down 10 points, Southeast managed to rally back into a 3-point game coming down the stretch, making the Lions work for their win, but it was to no avail as the hosts always seemed to have a responding blow for each Redhawk effort.

Going into the matchup two games in front of Lindenwood, Southeast now stands at 5-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play, 10-10 overall while Lindenwood’s 4-5, 9-11 overall record is just inches from greeting its rival in the heat of the pack.

Southeast out-shot the Lions by 22 percent from the free-throw line and won the turnover battle, but the clichés weren’t enough to win.