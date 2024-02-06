It’s not how a team starts but rather how it finishes.

Or, if there’s a substantial deficit early, that means there’s more for the comeback attempt.

The Leopold Wildcats trailed by 14 after the opening quarter but used a stingy team defensive effort to battle back and earn a 62-57 victory over the Oran Eagles on Friday, Jan. 31, at Leopold, Mo.

Oran jumped to an early advantage, leading 22-8 after the first quarter. Senior Cole Burger had two three-point plays in the game’s first 83 seconds while the Eagles hit 8-of-11 shots in the opening quarter. This included 4-for-6 on three-pointers.

Leopold was 3-for-11 in the first quarter but found itself behind 11-1 after a three-pointer by Parker Bryant.

Tommy Beussink converted Leopold’s first field goal with four minutes left, getting the home squad within 11-3, but the Eagles used an 11-5 run for the remainder of the quarter.

Leopold battled back with a 7-0 run to start the second quarter to get within striking distance at 22-15, then trailed by six (24-18) after a 3-pointer from Riley Engelen. Alex Hampton’s corner trey cut the Eagles’ lead to 29-23 but Oran converted 1-of-2 foul shots with 3.7 ticks left to take a 30-23 halftime lead.

Leopold limited Oran to just 2-for-13 shooting in both the second and third quarters and at one stretch the visitors missed 24 of 28 shot attempts until early in the fourth.

Oran head coach Corey Davis said foul trouble hurt his squad in the second half. Eventually, both Carson Kern and Cooper Bryant fouled out.

“We got in foul trouble in the first and second quarter, the second quarter we couldn’t score, we did a good job defensively but when you can’t score, it’s difficult,” Davis said.