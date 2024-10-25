Leopold kicks off C1D3 tournament with win over Marquand

HEADLINE: Wildcats defeat Marquand in district volleyball quarterfinal

Leopold made quick work of Marquand-Zion to kick off the quarterfinal round of the Class 1 District 3 District Tournament on Friday, Oct. 25, in Zalma.

The Wildcats took the first set 25-7, prevailed 25-4 in the second game, then ended the best-of-five match with a 25-8 victory in the third set. Rylie Schreiner led the Wildcats with seven kills. She also had two blocks.

Jocelyn Van de Ven collected 12 sets while teammate Ashtyn Van de Ven contributed 11 sets and four kills. Piper Lincoln added four kills while Katlyn Jansen tallied two kills. Ashtyn Van de Ven finished with a team-high eight aces while Malia VanderMierden was credited with five aces.

The Wildcats controlled each match throughout. In the first set, they jumped to a 6-0 edge. The lead grew to 8-3 after a kill attempt by Schreiner wasn’t handled by Marquand. An ace from Piper Lincoln later made it 15-6 in favor of Leopold.

Jocelyn Van De Ven’s set and a tip point from Schreiner pushed the Leopold lead to 18-7. Ava Jansen’s kill attempt couldn’t get returned cleanly, leading to a 21-7 advantage. Schreiner’s kill ended the first set, 25-7.

It was an even more efficient second match, with Leopold jumping to an 11-0 lead before a serve landed out of bounds. Later a serve went into the net for Marquand’s second point.

“It was a match where we went out and moved around some girls into new positions where we don’t normally play them, give them a chance for just trying new places,” said Leopold coach Heather Jansen. “We let girls set that don’t normally set.