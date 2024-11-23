Late rally by Kirkwood leads Pioneers past Jackson 45-35

KIRKWOOD — It took all four quarters, but Kirkwood and its long list of playmakers proved too much for Jackson as the Pioneers grabbed a 45-35 victory to claim a spot in the MSHSAA Class 6 semifinals.

The Indians gave Kirkwood every bit of a run, blocking a punt in the third quarter for a touchdown and scoring soon after to claim their first lead, but a big push late helped the Pioneers claim this one running away on home turf.

Quarterback Owen Nesslage’s receivers found themselves open more often than not, and with a handful of long passes over the top for explosive gains, Jackson’s defense that has won it so many games just couldn’t hold off a frenzied Pioneer offense.

The loss ends the season for Jackson in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, running into powerhouse St. Louis-area offenses in back-to-back playoff years to cap off otherwise impressive playoff runs.

“It took too long to settle into the ballgame,” Indians coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “Young football team, but I was really proud of our guys.

“I’ve really enjoyed coaching this football team.”

The win improves Kirkwood to 9-2, rolling off three massive playoff victories that included beating the likes of Christian Brothers in the district championship and now a Jackson team that had pulled together eight consecutive victories before being stymied Friday night.

The loss drops Jackson to 9-3 for the season, putting together a quarterfinal appearance and a record worth smiling back on after its Herculean early-season schedule made the start of the season a little more rocky than it would’ve liked.

The Indians came just a few plays short of snagging this one on the road, giving the Pioneers every bit of a battle, but eventually running out of steam heading into the final quarter.

“There’s plays all over the field,” Nesbitt said. “I thought our kids played really hard, but not enough plays.”

Kirkwood struck first on its second drive, recovering from a turnover on downs on its first with a 67-yard strike to wideout Jacob Eberhart, most of which came after the catch, as the Jackson secondary dove all over with no such luck.

After the touchdown, Kirkwood’s kickoff went up high before it bounced around and into Jackson junior Carter Shipman’s hands.

But according to an official, in what could most generously be called a “questionable” call, the Kirkwood kickoff squad recovered the football by rule as the Pioneers tacked on a field goal to make it a 10-point lead.

Jackson responded with a long rushing score from Drew Parsons, hitting the gap and being met by nobody for a touchdown around 50 yards to cut it back to a field-goal game.

A five-minute drive from Kirkwood ended with an emphatic answer from Tyson Sanders, as he dove in from 2 yards out on the direct snap to get Kirkwood back into a double-digit lead.

Sure enough, after a pair of corresponding turnovers on downs, Parsons did it himself — again — to make it 17-14 Kirkwood on a 15-yard scrambling score to, again, cut it back to that one field goal.