For the second time in three days teams from Jackson and Central High School packed into Jackson High School to resume a SEMO Conference basketball rivalry.

But unlike Tuesday's boys game that saw the Tigers roll past Jackson, Thursday's girls game went down to the wire before Jackson pulled out a wild one, 47-44.

Despite both team's rocky starts, neither offense appeared to suffer. Central and Jackson traded basket after basket until Alex Wieser's 3-pointer at the buzzer put the Tigers ahead 15-12 at the end of one quarter.

Central hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, relying on the outside shot to drive its offense.

Tigers coach Sheila Midgett said after concentrating on their post play in their first meeting with Jackson, she knew the team would have to change things.

"We knew we needed to be ready to do something different," she said.

Central also made the most of a physical style that kept Jackson from getting open looks in the first half.

"They knock, we fall," Jackson coach Ron Cook said. "We don't have a lot of strength. They're a lot more physical than we are."

Down three, Jenna Leet exploded after halftime. Leet scored Jackson's first eight points of the quarter and helped the Indians grab a 35-32 lead midway through the third.

Tigers senior Anna Brisso helped keep Central in the game by scoring all of Central's eight points in the third quarter, including a late 3-pointer to tie the score at 38. Jackson senior Kristen Howard put the Indians back up with a two-pointer to end the quarter.

Cook said the key to Jackson's third-quarter comeback was slowing down on offense.

"We were a little more patient," he said.