Lady Indians Showcase Roundup

Six semoball teams made the trip to Jackson High School to participate in the Lady Indian Showcase, which the Jackson Indians hosted.

Delta vs Dexter

The Delta Bobcats defeated the Dexter Bearcats 77-46 behind a big day from senior Jade Berry.

Berry put up 36 points with eight three-pointers made along with countless steals and assists, getting all of her teammates involved. Lilli Boitnott was also a double-figure scorer with 17.

Kate Nichols led the way for Dexter with 23 points.

Delta head coach David Heeb said his team played well in an early morning game, something they may run into in the state playoffs.

“Anytime you play hard at 10:30 am it's a plus. These early morning games are tough, but it's good to play in something like this because in a given year at the state tournament, you can't pick what time you play,” Heeb said. “So if we ever do have to play a morning game somewhere along the line in the playoffs, it's good to have the experience. But I thought we came out and played hard, both teams I thought played really hard.”

Delta next plays at Woodland on Monday at 6 p..m. while Dexter will host Woodland on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Neelyville vs Cape Central

The Neelyville Tigers defeated the Cape Central Tigers 86-37 with four players in double figures. Parker Ernst led the team with 27 points all in the post.

Jamie Dawson-Ide led the scoring for Cape Central with 13.

Neelyville head coach Becky Hale said it was a good day for her to let all of her players get time.

“Any experience is a good experience. I think by getting all of them in and trying different things we were able to find new things we have to work on, and things we saw that we can build more with,” Hale said.