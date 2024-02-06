Lady Indians Showcase Roundup

Six semoball teams made the trip to Jackson High School to participate in the Lady Indian Showcase, which the Jackson Indians hosted.
Delta vs Dexter
The Delta Bobcats defeated the Dexter Bearcats 77-46 behind a big day from senior Jade Berry.
Berry put up 36 points with eight three-pointers made along with countless steals and assists, getting all of her teammates involved. Lilli Boitnott was also a double-figure scorer with 17.
Kate Nichols led the way for Dexter with 23 points.
Delta head coach David Heeb said his team played well in an early morning game, something they may run into in the state playoffs.
“Anytime you play hard at 10:30 am it's a plus. These early morning games are tough, but it's good to play in something like this because in a given year at the state tournament, you can't pick what time you play,” Heeb said. “So if we ever do have to play a morning game somewhere along the line in the playoffs, it's good to have the experience. But I thought we came out and played hard, both teams I thought played really hard.”
Delta next plays at Woodland on Monday at 6 p..m. while Dexter will host Woodland on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Neelyville vs Cape Central
The Neelyville Tigers defeated the Cape Central Tigers 86-37 with four players in double figures. Parker Ernst led the team with 27 points all in the post.
Jamie Dawson-Ide led the scoring for Cape Central with 13.
Neelyville head coach Becky Hale said it was a good day for her to let all of her players get time.
“Any experience is a good experience. I think by getting all of them in and trying different things we were able to find new things we have to work on, and things we saw that we can build more with,” Hale said.
Neelyville next plays at Greenville on Tuesday while Cape Central will play in the Carbondale Winter Classic this coming week.
Jackson vs Park Hills Central
The Jackson Indians defeated the Park Hills Rebels 55-49.
Freshman Kate Deck led the way for the Indians with 17 points with three triples to beat the 2024 Class 4 runner-up Rebels.
Indians head coach Angela Fulton said despite her team starting slow they did a good job of staying with it.
“We’ve talked about it. In practice, we've had that same situation happen, and we kept telling them, the only time that we're not going to score is when we stop,” Fulton said. “So we have to keep at it. They're good shots, and we have to understand that eventually, once we see one going, they’ll just start falling.”
Jackson next plays in the Lindbergh Varsity Invitational tournament beginning on January 27.
Saxony Lutheran vs Nerinx Hall
The Nerinx Hall Markers defeated the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders 60-53.
Freshman Kenzie Keys led the way with 22 while senior Camille Richey added 14 with three triples.
Crusaders head coach Chris Crawford said the game was a tale of two halves, with Saxony nearly constructing a second-half comeback.
“It was two different teams, half to half. I didn't think we were locked in in the first half mentally. Physically, we were kind of half-speed,” Crawford said. “It’s hard to get an overall judgment, because I'm not happy with the first half, but I’m not happy with the second half. We found some positives and negatives, things to work on, but now we have to get back after it.”
Saxony Lutheran next hosts Malden on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.