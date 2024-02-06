Lady Colts fourth quarter effort, Burks’ 30 spur win

WILSON – For three and one half quarters it appeared neither the Rivercrest Lady Colts or Newport were going to seize control of the basketball game Friday.

Up until that point there had been eight ties and 15 lead changes in the game where the biggest margin had been six points.

However, as Rivercrest coach Ronnie Dye implores his players regularly, “Trust the process”.

That the Lady Colts (14-8, 7-1 3A-3) did and the home team beat Newport, 63-56, to take a firm hold of second place in the 3A-3 behind Manila.

“I told them at half-time,” said the head coach. “’just trust the process. The plan is to pressure them for three quarters and outrun them in the fourth.

“We could sense (New-port) was really tired,” he continued. “Their bigs were wearing down, their shots were coming up short. The fourth quarter was ours.”

Indeed it was.

The Lady Colts outscored the visitors 15-7 leading by as many as nine points with 50 seconds to go. They held Newport to a single basket – a three-pointer by Lexi Hembry –that came with less than a minute to go. The balance of the Lady Greyhounds scoring in the final period was from the free throw line.

It was Destiny Burks’ free throws with 5:37 to play that put Rivercrest ahead for good at 50-49.

The senior accounted for 30 of her team’s points marking the third time this season she has reached that total or more.

“We all know what Dee Dee is capable of,” said her head coach of her scoring, “but she was also active on the glass and defense tonight, too.”