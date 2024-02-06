All sections
SportsDecember 4, 2024

Kyrou scores 2, Holloway has goal and assist as Blues ground struggling Jets 4-1

Kyrou and Holloway shine as Blues defeat Jets 4-1, extending their point streak to four games. Jets struggle with faceoffs and defense, marking their fourth straight loss.

AP News, Associated Press
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) makes a save on a Winnipeg Jets shot during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday December 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) makes a save on a Winnipeg Jets shot during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday December 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) makes a save on a Winnipeg Jets shot as Cole Perfetti (91) looks for the rebound during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Canada Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) makes a save on a Winnipeg Jets shot as Cole Perfetti (91) looks for the rebound during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Canada Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a St. Louis Blues shot as Logan Stanley (64) slides in front of the net during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Canada Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a St. Louis Blues shot as Logan Stanley (64) slides in front of the net during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Canada Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored twice and Dylan Holloway had a goal and assist to help lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Robert Thomas also had an empty-net goal for the Blues, who are on a four-game point streak.

Kyrou and Holloway gave the Blues a 2-0 lead and scored 39 seconds apart during four-on-four play in the second period. Kyrou scored with 1:56 left in the period after his rebound went off Mark Scheifele’s skate, and Holloway notched his eighth goal of the season when he put in his own rebound past Connor Hellebuyck with 1:17 remaining.

Kyrou made it 3-0 at 6:38 of the third when Holloway, who was sitting on the ice, sent him a pass in the high slot.

Holloway extended his point streak to four games (four goals and three assists).

Joel Hofer made 22 saves for St. Louis, and Hellebuyck stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced for the Jets.

Scheifele was the lone goal-scorer for the Jets, who have lost four consecutive games and are 1-5-0 in their past six.

Takeaways

Blues: Holloway and Kyrou were the engines propelling St. Louis. Kyrou finished with seven shots on goal and hit a post.

Jets: Winnipeg only won 36.2% of faceoffs and had a hard time getting pucks on net as the Blues blocked 14 shots.

Key moment

The Jets were already having a sluggish second period when Kyrou and Holloway scored 39 seconds apart.

Key stat

The Blues have picked up points in their past four games (3-0-1) — all under new head coach Jim Montgomery since he was hired on Nov. 24.

Up next

The Jets visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, the same day the Blues visit the Calgary Flames.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

