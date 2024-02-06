All sections
SportsOctober 7, 2024
Kraken host the Blues in first game of season
Seattle Kraken face off against St. Louis Blues in season opener. Kraken aim to improve on last year's home record, while the Blues look to capitalize on power plays. Who will start strong?
The Associated Press
story image illustation
Associated Press

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken

Seattle; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Kraken -137, Blues +116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the St. Louis Blues in the season opener.

Seattle went 34-35-13 overall and 17-18-6 at home a season ago. The Kraken allowed 2.8 goals per game while scoring 2.6 last season.

St. Louis had a 43-33-6 record overall and an 18-19-4 record on the road last season. The Blues scored 45 power-play goals last season on 250 total chances (3.0 chances per game).

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

