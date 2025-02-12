The Notre Dame boys basketball team defeated the Hillsboro Hawks 65-56 on Tuesday at Notre Dame Regional High School.

Kolton Johnson led the Bulldogs with 25 points, followed by Brett Dohogne with 14 and Brody Harden with 10.

The first quarter was the Kolton Johnson show as the senior totaled 11 points. Notre Dame scored much of their points on the interior against a Hawks defense who kept losing Dohogne under the basket. The Bulldogs led 21-10 after a first with foul trouble on both teams.

The Hillsboro defense stepped up its game in the second quarter and made things hard on Notre Dame in the paint. Some threes from the Hawks closed the gap but more foul trouble hindered the teams. Notre Dame held a modest 35-32 lead at the half.

Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer said his team knew it would be a physical game and handled it well.

“We didn't handle physicality very well earlier in the year against some teams, and tonight we told them, ‘this will be the same type of game and we need to respond better,” Brinkmeyer said. “I thought we did that, it helped jumping out early and being focused, which allowed us to stay calm. That’s kind of a big thing for us, that we're trying to focus on, to start now quicker, and that allows us to handle the physicality and the chippiness a lot better.”

The third quarter began with a Notre Dame 9-2 run with easy inside buckets and forced Hillsboro into a timeout. The Bulldogs continued to force the ball inside against the weak Hillsboro defense creating little resistance. A Johnson three at the buzzer gave Notre Dame a 54-39 third-quarter lead.