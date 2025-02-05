Kolton Johnson shatters school record as Notre Dame crushes Malden

The Notre Dame Bulldogs rebounded from a rough showing at the Nixa Tournament in a big way on Tuesday, Feb. 4, with a 63-30 win over Malden in Cape Girardeau.

Senior Kolton Johnson led the way with 36 points, including 10 shots from the three-point line to set the single-game school record. The previous record holder was Hayden Jansen, who graduated in 2021 and was a big part of Notre Dame's last district championship season (2020).

"It meant a lot just knowing Hayden and when he had it and watching him play," Johnson said. "So it meant to break [the record] for him."

Johnson has long been the sharpshooter for Notre Dame, and as a senior, the Bulldogs have leaned on him more than ever. However, the single-game record was never a feat that was on his radar.

"Usually, I don't really try to get it," Johnson said, "but the defense was sagging off. So, I mean, I couldn't really not shoot them. It just kind of came with the game."

As a team, the Bulldogs made 14 baskets from the three-point line. Fellow seniors Logan Landewee scored 10 points and Brett Dohogne added nine.

Johnson scored 28 of his 36 points in the first half to lead the Bulldogs to an insurmountable 57-27 halftime lead.