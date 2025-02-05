Kolton Johnson shatters school record as Notre Dame crushes Malden

The Notre Dame Bulldogs rebounded from a rough showing at the Nixa Tournament in a big way on Tuesday, Feb. 4, with a 63-30 win over Malden in Cape Girardeau.
Senior Kolton Johnson led the way with 36 points, including 10 shots from the three-point line to set the single-game school record. The previous record holder was Hayden Jansen, who graduated in 2021 and was a big part of Notre Dame's last district championship season (2020).
"It meant a lot just knowing Hayden and when he had it and watching him play," Johnson said. "So it meant to break [the record] for him."
Johnson has long been the sharpshooter for Notre Dame, and as a senior, the Bulldogs have leaned on him more than ever. However, the single-game record was never a feat that was on his radar.
"Usually, I don't really try to get it," Johnson said, "but the defense was sagging off. So, I mean, I couldn't really not shoot them. It just kind of came with the game."
As a team, the Bulldogs made 14 baskets from the three-point line. Fellow seniors Logan Landewee scored 10 points and Brett Dohogne added nine.
Johnson scored 28 of his 36 points in the first half to lead the Bulldogs to an insurmountable 57-27 halftime lead.
On any given night, an eight-three-pointer night would lead to a win. Unfortunately for Malden, eight wasn’t nearly enough, and the Green Wave’s losing streak stretched to 17. Zack Perkins led the Green Wave with 12 points, all from three-pointers, while Dyentez Dobbins added 10 points.
The win snapped the Bulldogs' (9-10) four-game losing streak. Notre Dame went 0-3 in the Nixa Tournament, but Johnson said the Bulldogs are better for it after facing such stiff competition.
"We saw some good teams at Nixa," Johnson said. "I think it made us a lot better moving on with the season. So I'm excited for the second half."
Notre Dame has been on the road for much of the season but is now going to have home-court advantage for the rest of the regular season. Tuesday's game against Malden was the first of an eight-game stretch in which the Bulldogs will be home for all but one.
"We love playing in front of our home fans," Johnson said. "It just makes a better environment. Usually, we play better at home."
Notre Dame hosts Woodland on Wednesday and rival Saxony Lutheran on Friday, Feb. 7.
Malden returns home to host Southland on Friday.
