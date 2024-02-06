The Scott City Rams continued their scorching hot January with a 69-28 win over the Scott County Central Braves on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Sikeston, Mo.

Kobe Watson led the Rams with 25 points, followed by 14 points from Braeden Walton and nine from Jaylen Rulo.

“[Watson’s] a really good player, and he’s a senior, so when other guys can follow along with him that’s really important,” Scott City head coach Mark Dannenmueller said. “I personally thought the difference in the game was Jaylen’s ball pressure. He kept the ball in front of him. He did a great job. I don’t even know how many he scored but his defense was great.”

In the only contested period in the game, the Braves took a 15-14 lead on a three-pointer by Brandon Bean at the end of the first quarter.

“We didn’t come out ready to play,” Dannenmueller said. “I didn’t have them ready to play. We stood around a lot defensively and we tried a couple different things we didn’t do a good job of … and they made us be staggered offensively.”

The Braves went on to score fewer points through the final three quarters than their first-period output as the Rams ramped up the defense and held them to a total of 13 points the rest of the game.

Led by Walton’s six points, the Rams began to exact their dominance with a 15-3 run that lasted nearly the entirety of the second quarter to go into halftime leading 31-20. The Rams’ momentum continued, as they stampeded to the thundering tune of a 23-3 run at the start of the second half to lead 56-25 behind Watson’s 13 third-quarter points.