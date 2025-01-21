Klipfel’s buzzer-beating 3 sends Kelly girls past Scott City 52-49

SCOTT CITY — Paige Klipfel is one of those players who believes every shot is going in.

Sometimes, it feels so right to be right.

The Kelly girls basketball senior drained a last-second 3-pointer Monday night to lift the Lady Hawks to a 52-49 victory over rival Scott City.

One good shot is all it took, and Klipfel wasn't about to be denied.

“My teammate was driving and she got covered,” she said. “I knew if I was open, I had a pretty good shot of making it, so I just kind of scooted out to the 3. I’m a senior, so I have pretty good trust in my shot. I just let it fly and it went in.”

Klipfel finished with eight points, while freshman Kaylee Still had a team-high 14 points and freshman Lettie Glenn tallied 11 to lead Kelly (6-6) to an emphatic victory.

It was a back-and-forth affair between the Lady Hawks and Scott City (1-9) out the gate. There were three lead changes in the opening quarter before the Lady Rams began to gain some separation off a 6-0 run to make it 22-13 with 4:09 left in the second quarter.

Backed by Blaire Riley’s driving layup in the closing seconds, Kelly went into halftime with a 27-24 advantage. The Lady Hawks steadily increased their lead in the second half, jumping in front by as much as 10 points late in the third quarter.

Then the game shifted.

Skylar Watson drained a corner 3 with 5:52 left to give the lead back to Scott City 42-41. The final five minutes featured four lead changes, with Klipfel’s third-chance layup with 58 seconds to go putting Kelly ahead 49-47.