Kerry Robinson, Sem Robberse return to Cape for Cardinals Caravan

St. Louis Cardinals alum Kerry Robinson and pitching prospect Sem Robberse will make their return to Cape Girardeau for the 2025 Cardinals Caravan on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Osage Centre.

Robberse, who appeared in the Cardinals Caravan last year, spent the 2024 season in Triple-A with the Memphis Redbirds, finishing with a 5-4 record and a 4.59 ERA in 16 appearances (14 starts). He is rated as the No. 12 prospect in the Cardinals farm system by MLB Pipeline.

Joining Robberse are Thomas Saggese, Chris Roycroft, and Kyle Leahy. Roycroft made his MLB debut as a reliever last season, posting a 4.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched over 27 outings. Leahy made his big league debut with the Cardinals in 2023 but had a larger role in the bullpen last season, appearing in 33 games while posting a 4.07 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched.

Saggese is rated the Cardinals' No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline after a 20-home run season in Memphis last year. The young infielder also represented the Cardinals in the Arizona Fall League this past autumn.