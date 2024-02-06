Kerry Robinson, Sem Robberse return to Cape for Cardinals Caravan

St. Louis Cardinals alum Kerry Robinson and pitching prospect Sem Robberse will make their return to Cape Girardeau for the 2025 Cardinals Caravan on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Osage Centre.
Robberse, who appeared in the Cardinals Caravan last year, spent the 2024 season in Triple-A with the Memphis Redbirds, finishing with a 5-4 record and a 4.59 ERA in 16 appearances (14 starts). He is rated as the No. 12 prospect in the Cardinals farm system by MLB Pipeline.
Joining Robberse are Thomas Saggese, Chris Roycroft, and Kyle Leahy. Roycroft made his MLB debut as a reliever last season, posting a 4.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched over 27 outings. Leahy made his big league debut with the Cardinals in 2023 but had a larger role in the bullpen last season, appearing in 33 games while posting a 4.07 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched.
Saggese is rated the Cardinals' No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline after a 20-home run season in Memphis last year. The young infielder also represented the Cardinals in the Arizona Fall League this past autumn.
Robinson is a Cardinals scout, a member of the Southeast Missouri State University board of governors, and was recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. The Redhawk Hall of Famer played outfield for the Cardinals from 2001 to 03, spending three seasons there.
Former Cardinals reliever Al Hrabosky will also make an appearance alongside Robinson as Cardinals alumni. Known as "the Mad Hungarian" despite being born and raised in California, Hrabosky started his 13-year career with the Cardinals from 1970-77 and was the National League saves leader in 1975 with a career-best 22 en route to winning The Sporting News "NL Fireman of the Year" award.
St. Louis Cardinals Radio Network broadcaster Matt Pauley will also make his return to Cape as the emcee of the event. He emceed the Cardinals Caravan in 2023 while Spanish broadcaster Polo Ascencio emceed the 2024 edition.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will begin from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A while kids can get autographs afterward.
