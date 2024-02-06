KENNETT, Mo. - It was Senior Night for the Kennett Indians, as they looked to defend their court one last time this season against the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers.

The celebrations, however, were spoiled as Kennett took a nine-point defeat. The Tigers would win their final regular season game 50-41.

The night began with a ceremony recognizing each senior from the boys and girls basketball teams as well as the lone senior cheerleader.

Emma Bodkin was the first senior honored from the cheer team, followed by Jayla Ellis and Anekia Farmer of the girls basketball team. The three boys basketball seniors playing in their final home game as a Kennett Indian included Dyson Watson, Hayden Gilmore and Sacory (Cory) Ray.

Following the senior ceremony was the tip-off.

The Indians started off strong, challenging their Class 5 opponent and getting the first few baskets of the game.

The Tigers were able to bounce back, however, and grabbed a 10-8 lead to conclude the first quarter. At halftime, the score was only 27-15 with Cape Girardeau Central holding on to the lead.

The low-scoring first half was a testament to each team’s defense in this competition.

Even though neither team was finding the bottom of the net as well as they had hoped, Cape Girardeau Central’s head coach Lamont Frazier was proud of his guys for keeping composure throughout the competition and working as a team.