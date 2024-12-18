Kelly makes big splash in first-ever home wrestling dual meet

BENTON — Jesse Carmack is one of the biggest reasons Kelly High School wrestling came into existence.

The junior made the type of pioneering efforts that built the slow but steady student-led movement that ultimately gave him and his teammates an opportunity to compete on the mat as Kelly Hawks for the first time in their lives — and the school’s history.

“I’ve never done wrestling before, personally,” said Carmack after going 1-2 in Kelly’s quad meet against Sikeston, New Madrid County Central and North County on Tuesday, Dec. 17. “I used to do a lot of BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) with my dad and other family members. My dad (Joshua Carmack) was in the Marine Corps. He was a black belt in mixed martial arts.

“I’ve been wanting wrestling here since little league football. I saw Mr. (Jerry) Winberry come to the school, read about him and thought this could work. I went to him and he said, ‘all right, let’s see what you can do. Sign some petitions.’ I got around 150 people — some saying that they would do it and some saying that they would just really like having a program."

The rest is history.

Tuesday night was what Kelly wrestling advocates from athletes like Carmack to head coach Jerry Winberry, who is in his second year as the high school principal, have been fighting for — a MSHSAA-sanctioned, official program for a sport that is as demanding, yet rewarding to young men as wrestling.

“This was a completely student-led deal,” said Winberry, who was a four-time state qualifier and state runner-up as a senior for Sikeston in 1994. “I come in and had coached for several years. When I came to be the principal here at Kelly, I didn’t think I’d coach again.

“I think wrestling is a team sport, but it’s an individual sport in one. Every kid has to be accountable for themselves. You have to be self-disciplined, you’ve got to watch your weight, make sure you make weight, and all of those things. We have a bigger kid come in from football who is a senior and he came in at like 316 pounds and he’s trying to get down to 285, and he’s already down to 294. So, it’s just not so much about the winning and losing, but the goals that they are setting for themselves. All of those things are unique to this sport.”

The hype built in the Kelly High School gymnasium before the 5:30 p.m. start as Winberry’s Hawks paced with nervous anticipation in their warm-up corner. The home crowd audibly buzzed with excitement, and when the Hawks were introduced, cheers and applause echoed between the red and white walls.

For wrestlers such as Carmack, the moment was everything he’d envisioned for all these years.

“This is so special,” he said. “Seeing these freshmen coming in here, some of them I lift with, want to get better. Man, this thing could go so far.”