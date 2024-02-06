Kelly caps regular season with 48-0 win at Chaffee

Looking to motivate his team going into the regular season finale, Kelly head coach Lance Powers promised his players a postgame celebration at McDonalds if they can keep their opponents scoreless.

Such as the Grimace effect on the New York Mets, the Kelly Hawks were inspired by the lure of the Golden Arches and went on to defeat the Chaffee Red Devils 48-0 on Friday, Oct. 25, in Chaffee.

“It’s an amazing feeling because that’s our first shutout of the season,” Kelly senior defensive back Hunter Carlyle said, “and Coach Powers, he’s buying us McDonalds because of this.”

Carlyle set the defensive tone early with an interception on the first drive of the game. A Chaffee pass to Connor Berry was bobbled and fell into Carlyle’s arms.

“It was a bad read by me,” Carlyle said. “I jumped the start early and he had to be beat at first but I saw him bobble that ball, so I grabbed it as fast as I could. I had all my teammates blocking for me and I got a pretty good return.”

A deep pass to receiver Grant Burleson set up a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Skyler Still. Burleson, who entered the game third in Southeast Missouri with 554 receiving yards and tied for second with eight touchdowns, broke the Kelly record for receiving yards.

“It’s amazing,” Burleson said, “just to think that out of everybody that’s played the sport at my school, no one’s done what I’ve done yard-wise. I came out here and done my best and I feel like I showed myself.”

With 70 percent of Still’s passing yards has gone to Burleson, a receiver he’s thrown to since they were in middle school.

“He’s a pretty big factor in our team,” Still said. “Any passing play usually goes to him. If it doesn’t then I put trust into the other receivers to make a play.”

Still found the end zone two more times to give Kelly a 24-0 lead, including a touchdown run that went 85 yards.