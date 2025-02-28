CHAFFEE – Satisfaction is hard to come by for a player like Kate Rubel.

When push comes to shove, most high-level high school girls’ basketball players tend to feel that way when holding such lofty standards in the pursuit of perfection.

Rubel became a little more perfect on Thursday night as the junior forward dropped a game-high 17 points to lead No. 1 overall seed St. Vincent to a 66-27 beatdown over No. 5 Charleston in its Class 2 District 3 Tournament semifinal matchup at Chaffee High School.

Rubel knocked down shots from the start and scored all of her points in the opening half as the Lady Indians rolled to the district championship game.

“It all just comes from my teammates,” Rubel said. “They just pass the ball around so well to get it to me inside. So, it's a whole team effort.”

While Rubel was terrific, hot-shooting St. Vincent (23-3) was just as dominant protecting the net as it was putting the ball in it.

The Lady Indians forced a plethora of turnovers and held Charleston (5-18) to single digits with two minutes left in the first-half. Things were essentially over midway through the first quarter before St. Vincent jumped ahead 55-12 at halftime.

“We all just work really well together and just know how to push the ball,” Rubel said. “Charleston has great speed, so it's like, ‘how can we contain them or their point guard?’ We all just work really well trying to get our defense in the right rotation.”

Brie Rubel turned in another fine performance behind 15 points, while star senior Allie Patrick and Mizzou soccer commit Lana Adams added 11 and seven, respectively.

“We're always able to set each other up for success,” said Patrick, who received an offer from William Jewell College earlier this week. “To know that they're always looking for me and make me as good as a player that I can be just makes it easy. It makes the game so easy to play with them.”