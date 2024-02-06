Kapanen scores in 3rd period as the Blues beat the Hurricanes 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen snapped a tie 4:26 into the third period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday night.

Mathieu Joseph and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis in its second straight win. Dylan Holloway also scored.

Andrei Svechnikov, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jack Roslovic scored for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves.

Joel Hofer, making his second consecutive start for St. Louis, had 37 saves. He made 34 saves and assisted on the lone goal in a 1-0 overtime win Thursday against the New York Islanders, becoming the only goalie in NHL history with a shutout and an assist on the only goal of the game.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Trailed 3-1 after two periods, but they rallied in the third. Gostisbehere scored on a power play at 1:39, and Roslovic tied it at 2:57.

Blues: Hofer made 18 stops in the first period. The Blues had just four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes.