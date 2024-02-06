All sections
SportsOctober 20, 2024

Kapanen scores in 3rd period as the Blues beat the Hurricanes 4-3

Kapanen's decisive goal lifts Blues to a 4-3 win over Hurricanes. Hofer shines with 37 saves, as Blues secure their second consecutive victory. Next up: Blues face Winnipeg, Hurricanes head to Edmonton.

WARREN MAYES, Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates past St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) as he celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates past St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) as he celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Mathieu Joseph (71) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Blues' Mathieu Joseph (71) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere (4) and St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) vies for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Carolina Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere (4) and St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) vies for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) controls the puck while under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes' Brent Burns (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) controls the puck while under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes' Brent Burns (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) controls the puck while under pressure from St. Louis Blues' Zack Bolduc (76) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) controls the puck while under pressure from St. Louis Blues' Zack Bolduc (76) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) controls the puck while under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) controls the puck while under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Philip Broberg (6) controls the puck while under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Blues' Philip Broberg (6) controls the puck while under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) controls the puck while under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) controls the puck while under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen snapped a tie 4:26 into the third period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday night.

Mathieu Joseph and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis in its second straight win. Dylan Holloway also scored.

Andrei Svechnikov, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jack Roslovic scored for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves.

Joel Hofer, making his second consecutive start for St. Louis, had 37 saves. He made 34 saves and assisted on the lone goal in a 1-0 overtime win Thursday against the New York Islanders, becoming the only goalie in NHL history with a shutout and an assist on the only goal of the game.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Trailed 3-1 after two periods, but they rallied in the third. Gostisbehere scored on a power play at 1:39, and Roslovic tied it at 2:57.

Blues: Hofer made 18 stops in the first period. The Blues had just four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes.

Key moment

The Blues scored three goals in a span of 3:09 in the second period. Joseph scored from the slot at 10:21. Neighbours blasted a slap shot from the top of the right circle at 11:35. Holloway made it 3-1 with his first goal with the Blues at 13:29.

Key stat

Two 39-year-old defensemen played in the game. Between the Blues’ Ryan Suter (1,450) and the Hurricanes’ Brent Burns (1,419), the pair have 2,869 regular-season NHL games. Suter is 48 days older than Burns.

Up next

The Blues conclude their four-game homestand Tuesday night against Winnipeg. The Hurricanes continue their six-game trip at Edmonton on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

