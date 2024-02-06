All sections
SportsOctober 8, 2024

Jordan Kyrou scores twice as Blues spoil Kraken's home opener with 3-2 win

Jordan Kyrou's rapid-fire goals lead Blues to a 3-2 comeback win over Kraken, spoiling Seattle's home opener. Binnington's 30 saves seal the victory.

AP News, Associated Press
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) looks back as right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) falls in a collision with St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) and right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) looks back as right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) falls in a collision with St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) and right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (6) and Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (6) and Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, left, celebrates his second goal of the game against the Seattle Kraken with defenseman Colton Parayko (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. The Blues won 3-2. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, left, celebrates his second goal of the game against the Seattle Kraken with defenseman Colton Parayko (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. The Blues won 3-2. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) looks on as the puck flies out of reach and defenseman Ryan Suter (22) and Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev, left, collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) looks on as the puck flies out of reach and defenseman Ryan Suter (22) and Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev, left, collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle looks down after a St. Louis Blues goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle looks down after a St. Louis Blues goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) fights with St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, left facing, as Kraken center Yanni Gourde, center, fights with Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) fights with St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, left facing, as Kraken center Yanni Gourde, center, fights with Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues center Dylan Holloway (81) hugs defenseman Philip Broberg to celebrate Broberg's goal as defenseman Justin Faulk (72) and center Robert Thomas, second from left, join them to celebrate during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
St. Louis Blues center Dylan Holloway (81) hugs defenseman Philip Broberg to celebrate Broberg's goal as defenseman Justin Faulk (72) and center Robert Thomas, second from left, join them to celebrate during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn reacts to scoring as St. Louis Blues defenseman Nick Leddy (4) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn reacts to scoring as St. Louis Blues defenseman Nick Leddy (4) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) looks on with St. Louis Blues center Dylan Holloway (81) as defenseman Philip Broberg (6) receives the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) looks on with St. Louis Blues center Dylan Holloway (81) as defenseman Philip Broberg (6) receives the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma, left back, and assistant coach Jessica Campbell, right back, look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma, left back, and assistant coach Jessica Campbell, right back, look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn, right, celebrates his goal with left wing Jared McCann (19) and right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn, right, celebrates his goal with left wing Jared McCann (19) and right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored two goals less than two minutes apart late in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, 3-2.

Philip Broberg also scored for St. Louis, his goal sandwiched between the two by Kyrou. All three goals came in a span of 1 minute, 55 seconds.

Justin Faulk picked up assists on the first two goals. Robert Thomas, Dylan Holloway and Alexandre Texier also had assists.

Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen scored two minutes apart early in the second period for the Kraken.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 30 saves. Philipp Grubauer had 22 saves for Seattle.

Takeaways

Blues: Kyrou led the Blues with 31 goals last season, but is already off to a faster start. His first one last year came in St. Louis’ second game. It took another eight games to tally his second.

Kraken: Tuesday’s game was the fourth season opener in team history, but the first one on home ice. It also was the first time Seattle has taken the initial lead in an opener.

Key moment

St. Louis got the go-ahead goal just 20 seconds after tying the game. After the Blues won a faceoff at center ice, Texier found Kyrou streaking down the right wing side, and Kyrou easily beat Grubauer on a wrist shot.

Key stat

The Blues had 13 shots on goal, all of which were saved by Grubauer, before Kyrou finally broke through. During that 1:55 span of the second period, they scored on three of four shots. For the game, Seattle outshot St. Louis, 32-25.

Up next

The Blues continue a season-opening three-game road trip on Thursday at San Jose. The Kraken visit Minnesota on Saturday to start a three-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

