Johnson spurs Notre Dame past Fredericktown in opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Kolton Johnson dropped in floaters, whipped passes through traffic and bullied his way to the basket all night.

If he and his Notre Dame teammates keep operating at peak proficiency, the Bulldogs could pose major problems for opponents this winter.

Johnson dropped 22 points and Notre Dame breezed past Fredericktown for a 66-28 triumph Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School.

“Our defense led to our offense,” Johnson said. “My teammates finding me and getting me open got me hot early. So, I was clicking from there.”

Johnson, who set the program record for career 3-pointers as a junior last season, drained four in his season debut against the Blackcats. Senior Brett Dohogne flexed his muscle too, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore Hudson Dennis chipped in with eight points and six rebounds, while senior Trenton Schumacker posted a game-high nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs led throughout, jumping out to a 15-5 run in the first five minutes behind a pair of 3s from Johnson, who had 16 points in the opening half. It was 37-16 at halftime on way to Notre Dame’s first opening-night victory since Dec. 3, 2020.

If Notre Dame hadn’t already sealed the game, its 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter did just that.

With the lopsided victory, the Bulldogs are now 9-0 all-time against Fredericktown. It was the fewest points Notre Dame has allowed since Dec. 27, 2022, when the Bulldogs defeated Scott County Central 64-27.

And while it's just the first game of the season, Notre Dame’s experienced group — one that features 10 seniors and returns its starting five from a year ago — played as advertised.

“Most of these guys I've been playing with since like fourth or fifth grade,” Johnson said. “So, I mean, we've always had a connection. We've been young, so we haven't been as experienced in the past. But this year we're looking forward to it more.”