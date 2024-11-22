All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsNovember 22, 2024

Jake Neighbours' shootout goal gives Blues 3-2 win over Sharks

Jake Neighbours' shootout goal lifts the Blues to a 3-2 win over the Sharks, ending a four-game home skid. Jordan Binnington ties a franchise record with his 151st career victory.

JEFF LATZKE, Associated Press
St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours (63) scores the winning goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, left, during a shootout in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours (63) scores the winning goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, left, during a shootout in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, is congratulated by center Brayden Schenn, center, and center Robert Thomas, left, after defeating the San Jose Sharks in the shootout of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, is congratulated by center Brayden Schenn, center, and center Robert Thomas, left, after defeating the San Jose Sharks in the shootout of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) look on as San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund, far left, and left wing William Eklund, far right, react to a goal from center Alexander Wennberg, not pictured, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) look on as San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund, far left, and left wing William Eklund, far right, react to a goal from center Alexander Wennberg, not pictured, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, left, controls the puck against St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, left, controls the puck against St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours scored the lone shootout goal, Jordan Binnington denied all three San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues snapped a four-game home losing streak with a 3-2 victory Thursday night.

Binnington bounced back after allowing Alexander Wennberg’s tying goal with 8.8 seconds left to notch his 151st career victory and tie Mike Liut’s franchise record.

Wennberg had both goals for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, assisted both goals.

Jordan Kyrou and Nathan Walker scored in regulation for the Blues, who won for just the second time in their last nine games. Walker scored 11 seconds into the game after Radek Faksa intercepted a pass from Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov.

Kyrou, sandwiched between Granlund and Timothy Liljegren at the top of the crease, jammed home a pass from Pierre-Olivier Joseph for his sixth goal of the season with 8:13 left in the second.

Binnington had 22 saves in the win, while Askarov had 29 saves.

Takeaways

Sharks: San Jose, which has been outscored 28-10 in the first period this season, had another rocky start despite getting a first-period goal for the third straight game.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Blues: Binnington ranks second among goalies in franchise history with 295 games played. He reached the 151-win mark in 56 fewer games than Liut, who went 151-133 with 52 ties from 1979-1985.

Key moment

Neighbours delivered the victory in the shootout with a wrist shot that beat Askarov on his glove side.

Key stat

The Blues have been outscored 14-2 in the third period of their last seven games.

Up next

The Blues play seven of their next eight games on the road, beginning Saturday against the New York Islanders, the same day San Jose starts a four-game home stand Saturday against Buffalo.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Advertisement
Related
SportsNov. 22
SEMO MBB sneaks by Central Arkansas in 77-73 overtime thrill...
SportsNov. 21
With quest for perfection over, Mahomes wants to see Chiefs ...
SportsNov. 21
Cape Central volleyball's Piper Underwood signs NLI with Joh...
SportsNov. 21
COLUMN: No place like home for OVC-hosting Redhawks

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson football preparing to ward off rising Kirkwood in road quarterfinal
SportsNov. 21
Jackson football preparing to ward off rising Kirkwood in road quarterfinal
St. Vincent football hosts Crystal City, searches for second straight district title
SportsNov. 21
St. Vincent football hosts Crystal City, searches for second straight district title
Arndt, SEMO volleyball capture OVC regular-season title
SportsNov. 21
Arndt, SEMO volleyball capture OVC regular-season title
COLUMN: Redhawks MBB show promise despite early season losses
SportsNov. 21
COLUMN: Redhawks MBB show promise despite early season losses
Robert Thomas returns from injury but Blues still lose 
SportsNov. 21
Robert Thomas returns from injury but Blues still lose 
How SEMO OC Jeromy McDowell became one of the premier coordinators in the FCS
SportsNov. 20
How SEMO OC Jeromy McDowell became one of the premier coordinators in the FCS
Blues center Robert Thomas to return Tuesday night after missing 12 games with a fractured ankle
SportsNov. 19
Blues center Robert Thomas to return Tuesday night after missing 12 games with a fractured ankle
Week 13 Top 10: Jackson rolls over Seckman, Dexter rallies back for district titles
SportsNov. 19
Week 13 Top 10: Jackson rolls over Seckman, Dexter rallies back for district titles
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy