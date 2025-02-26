Jadis Jones ties OVC record with 11th Freshman of the Week honor

Lindenwood freshman Jadis Jones continues to make waves in the Ohio Valley Conference, earning his 11th Freshman of the Week honor on Monday. With two games remaining in the regular season, Jones has matched the OVC record for the most Freshman of the Week awards in a single season, a mark previously set by Matt Witt at Eastern Kentucky during the 2002-03 season.

In a week where the Lions (14-16, 9-10 OVC) went 1-1 on the road, Jones delivered another standout performance, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor. He also contributed 5.0 rebounds per contest and logged significant minutes, playing 38.4 minutes per game, second-most on the team.

Jones played a pivotal role in Lindenwood’s thrilling 93-92 overtime victory over Little Rock (18-11, 12-6 OVC) last Thursday, scoring 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. His efforts, which also included three rebounds and two steals, helped the Lions secure their second consecutive overtime win of the season and clinch a spot in the upcoming Ohio Valley Conference Championships at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.