Julia Schlitt left no doubt at Dalhousie Golf Club on Thursday. The Jackson junior carded a nine-hole score of an even 36 — two shots clear of the field — to guarantee herself a first-place finish in the Notre Dame quad-meet.

Schlitt’s performance ignited Jackson’s runner-up finish (174), trailing first-place Notre Dame who scored a 170. Rounding out the final standings were third-place Poplar Bluff (204) and fourth-place Sikeston (247).

With the postseason creeping up, Schlitt’s individual win further cements her place as one of the premier golfers in Southeast Missouri.

“I feel like my game's pretty strong right now,” said Schlitt, who finished inside the top 30 at the 2023 Class 4 state tournament as a sophomore. “I’m hoping I can keep it up until districts.”

With hopes of competing at the college level in two years, Schlitt said that she is continuing to refine her game and credits the strides she’s made in her mental edge this offseason.