All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsSeptember 27, 2024

Notre Dame wins quad-meet on Senior Night, Jackson’s Julia Schlitt dominates,

Julia Schlitt led Jackson to a runner-up finish at the Notre Dame quad-meet, scoring an even 36 at Dalhousie Golf Club. Notre Dame won the meet with a 170. Schlitt and Maurer shine as postseason nears.

Kaiden Karper ~ Southeast Missourian
Jackson junior Julia Schlitt tees off on her seventh hole of the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. The returning Class 4 state qualifier took first place in the event after scoring a 36.
Jackson junior Julia Schlitt tees off on her seventh hole of the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. The returning Class 4 state qualifier took first place in the event after scoring a 36.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Notre Dame junior Grayson Maurer putts during her third hole of the quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Maurer placed second with an individual score of 38.
Notre Dame junior Grayson Maurer putts during her third hole of the quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Maurer placed second with an individual score of 38.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Notre Dame senior Silvia Schallberger putts during the quad-meet on Senior Night on Thursday, Sept. 26. Schallberger finished in third place with a score of 41.
Notre Dame senior Silvia Schallberger putts during the quad-meet on Senior Night on Thursday, Sept. 26. Schallberger finished in third place with a score of 41.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson junior Madison Thrower tees off in the Notre Dame quad meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Thrower finished with a 44.
Jackson junior Madison Thrower tees off in the Notre Dame quad meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Thrower finished with a 44. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Sikeston sophomore Gentrie Johansen tees off in the Notre Dame quad meet on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Sikeston sophomore Gentrie Johansen tees off in the Notre Dame quad meet on Thursday, Sept. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Poplar Bluff finished third at the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26 with a team score of 204.
Poplar Bluff finished third at the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26 with a team score of 204. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Sikeston sophomore Kennedi Sims putts the ball in the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Sikeston sophomore Kennedi Sims putts the ball in the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Sikeston junior Kadison Adell tees off on the second hole of the day in the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Sikeston junior Kadison Adell tees off on the second hole of the day in the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Poplar Bluff junior Baella Ballard eyes down the fairway before teeing off in the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Poplar Bluff junior Baella Ballard eyes down the fairway before teeing off in the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson's Julia Schlitt smiles after her shot in the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Jackson's Julia Schlitt smiles after her shot in the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson junior Ava Mooty putts the ball before the hole in the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Mooty scored a 48 in the outing.
Jackson junior Ava Mooty putts the ball before the hole in the Notre Dame quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Mooty scored a 48 in the outing.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Notre Dame junior Grayson Maurer tees off on the second hole of the quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Notre Dame junior Grayson Maurer tees off on the second hole of the quad-meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Julia Schlitt left no doubt at Dalhousie Golf Club on Thursday. The Jackson junior carded a nine-hole score of an even 36 — two shots clear of the field — to guarantee herself a first-place finish in the Notre Dame quad-meet.

Schlitt’s performance ignited Jackson’s runner-up finish (174), trailing first-place Notre Dame who scored a 170. Rounding out the final standings were third-place Poplar Bluff (204) and fourth-place Sikeston (247).

With the postseason creeping up, Schlitt’s individual win further cements her place as one of the premier golfers in Southeast Missouri.

“I feel like my game's pretty strong right now,” said Schlitt, who finished inside the top 30 at the 2023 Class 4 state tournament as a sophomore. “I’m hoping I can keep it up until districts.”

With hopes of competing at the college level in two years, Schlitt said that she is continuing to refine her game and credits the strides she’s made in her mental edge this offseason.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I've really been working on my mental state,” she said. “Not getting mad after a hole knowing that I have a lot left. I've also been working a lot on my approach shots, and just getting it closer to the pin instead of being on one side of the grain and getting it 10 feet or so. That’s my strength right now.”

After posting another brilliant day on the course, Notre Dame junior Grayson Maurer finished two shots back, vaulting herself to second place.

Maurer said one of her main goals entering the day was to continue playing at a consistent level and finish in the top three.

“My two goals were to win as a team and finish top three,” said Maurer, who placed fourth at the Class 3 District 1 tournament last season. “I’m happy with it. We're looking to do something big at the end of the year, and this win over Jackson was a good step to doing that. It's been a good few weeks for us.”

Teammate and Lady Bulldog senior Silvia Schallberger picked a good day to have a good day, as well. Her final score of 41 handed her a third-place finish on Notre Dame’s Senior Night.

Notre Dame will take a trip to St. Louis next Tuesday, Oct. 1 for the Angel’s Classic tournament. Jackson returns to the course next Tuesday, Oct. 1 for the St. Joseph’s Academy Angel Classic in Maryland Heights. Poplar Bluff will tee off at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 against West Plains, while Sikeston will take on Valle Catholic on Monday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 17
Gridiron Guide: North-South matchups rule Week 8 schedule
SportsOct. 17
Bulldogs survive close volleyball match with Tigers
SportsOct. 17
SEMO receiver Tristan Smith making name for himself
SportsOct. 16
Semoball high school football stat leaders through Week 6

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
COLUMN: Cape has a permanent place in St. Louis hockey
SportsOct. 16
COLUMN: Cape has a permanent place in St. Louis hockey
College football picks: No. 19 Missouri is favored by 4 1/2 against Auburn.
SportsOct. 16
College football picks: No. 19 Missouri is favored by 4 1/2 against Auburn.
ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 
SportsOct. 16
ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 
Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff
SportsOct. 16
Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff
St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller
SportsOct. 16
St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller
Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1
SportsOct. 16
Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1
Roundup: Saxony Lutheran volleyball; Notre Dame, Jackson golf: Chaffee, Jackson softball; Eagle Ridge soccer
SportsOct. 15
Roundup: Saxony Lutheran volleyball; Notre Dame, Jackson golf: Chaffee, Jackson softball; Eagle Ridge soccer
Jackson VB seniors go out on high note, win 29th game in final home game
SportsOct. 15
Jackson VB seniors go out on high note, win 29th game in final home game
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy