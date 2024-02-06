There was once a time when the Jackson girls' basketball team couldn't beat Notre Dame.

Now, there's a time when the Indians can't stop beating the Bulldogs.

Prior to the start of the 2024-25 season, Notre Dame was riding a 13-game winning streak over Jackson. The Indians exacted four years' worth of payback with a win in the SEMO Conference Tournament, on their homecourt, and in the Class 6 District 1 Tournament.

Addison Henderson scored 21 points to lead the Indians to a 73-37 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday, March 8, to advance to the district title game, at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis. Camryn Alsdorf scored 13 points for Jackson, who made a total of 10 shots from the three-point line.

"Shots have fallen," Henderson said. "The whole team's shots were falling, so it worked out pretty well."

Henderson took charge early with seven points to help the Indians establish a 16-7 lead in the first quarter. She kept it up in the second quarter with a pair of three-point baskets while Alsdorf added five points to put Jackson ahead 31-21 entering halftime.