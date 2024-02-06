Every year, the Jackson wrestling team spends the first month of the season compressed with major home duel meets and tournaments that span 30 teams.

As the cream of the Southeast Missouri wrestling crop, the upperclassmen are always well-positioned to stand out and make a run at the state championships. An Indian has won the Semoball Award for Wrestler of the Year in each of the previous three years.

While Brysen Wessell and Graidy Rice have received warranted attention early on, another wrestler to keep an eye on is Kade King. The lightweight junior is 14-0 entering this weekend's 2024 Kansas City Stampede Tournament, joining Wessell and Joah Moore as Jackson's unbeaten trio.

"My mentality going into this is, I feel like I can beat anybody," King said. "I mean, I gotta trick myself to believe that, but it's just I gotta be confident but not arrogant and know that my abilities can help me place and do well in the tournament."

King cleaned up in the Missouri-Illinois Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in Jackson. He pinned Xavier Toliver-Cook of Carbondale in 44 seconds, pinned Jaycen McBride of Marion before the end of the first period, and defeated Lemar Treshansky of Murphysboro by a 16-1 technical fall.