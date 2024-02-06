All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 20, 2024

Jackson wrestling's rising star Kade King aims to continue perfection at Kansas City Stampede

Jackson wrestling standout Kade King, a 14-0 junior, is set to showcase his skills at the Kansas City Stampede. Known for his technical prowess, King aims to continue his unbeaten streak this season.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Jackson junior Kade King elevates the leg of his Murphysboro opponent on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Jackson.
Jackson junior Kade King elevates the leg of his Murphysboro opponent on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Jackson.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Every year, the Jackson wrestling team spends the first month of the season compressed with major home duel meets and tournaments that span 30 teams.

As the cream of the Southeast Missouri wrestling crop, the upperclassmen are always well-positioned to stand out and make a run at the state championships. An Indian has won the Semoball Award for Wrestler of the Year in each of the previous three years.

While Brysen Wessell and Graidy Rice have received warranted attention early on, another wrestler to keep an eye on is Kade King. The lightweight junior is 14-0 entering this weekend's 2024 Kansas City Stampede Tournament, joining Wessell and Joah Moore as Jackson's unbeaten trio.

"My mentality going into this is, I feel like I can beat anybody," King said. "I mean, I gotta trick myself to believe that, but it's just I gotta be confident but not arrogant and know that my abilities can help me place and do well in the tournament."

King cleaned up in the Missouri-Illinois Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in Jackson. He pinned Xavier Toliver-Cook of Carbondale in 44 seconds, pinned Jaycen McBride of Marion before the end of the first period, and defeated Lemar Treshansky of Murphysboro by a 16-1 technical fall.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I think I'm giving good pressure forward," King said. "I think I'm moving right, good stance and positioning. But I definitely do think there's some stuff that I can improve on, and we'll carry that into this weekend."

King finished last season 37-14, a Class 4 District 1 silver medal, and an appearance in the Class 4 state tournament, all as a sophomore.

King has clearly looked new and improved so far this season. He pointed to his improvement on neutral as a sign of his success.

"A lot of my feet, focusing more on the little things and the mental aspects, but I just spent a lot of time wrestling on my feet with different people like Marcus Hayne," King said. "He really helped me improve on my defense, but I really focused on my defense and my re-attacks."

While King and the varsity squad trek to Kansas City, the junior varsity squad tangles with varsity wrestlers in the Tiger Classic, hosted by Cape Central at the field house at Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School. The JV squad reached legendary status with a state-record 300th straight dual meet victory, set on Wednesday.

“It's really a tribute to the community because it's a culture here,” said. Jackson head coach Steve Wachter, who is in his 43rd year running the program. " We call it our wrestling family that we have, but that's what's made it.”

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 20
‘I’m very thankful:’ Ex-SEMO wide receiver Tristan Smith tra...
SportsDec. 20
SEMO's Zoe Best navigates college adversity after high schoo...
SportsDec. 20
Jackson and St. Vincent to meet in Holiday Classic final
SportsDec. 20
SEMO men's hoops open conference play with 79-72 win over Ea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Panthers pounce on Redhawks to start OVC slate
SportsDec. 20
Panthers pounce on Redhawks to start OVC slate
Wessell, Jackson wrestling surge at Missouri/Illinois Challenge
SportsDec. 19
Wessell, Jackson wrestling surge at Missouri/Illinois Challenge
Phoenix Beal's uphill battle: transforming Zalma basketball amid challenges
SportsDec. 19
Phoenix Beal's uphill battle: transforming Zalma basketball amid challenges
Redhawks' 3-point shooting cause for concern entering conference slate
SportsDec. 18
Redhawks' 3-point shooting cause for concern entering conference slate
Rams dominate Hawks 87-47, end eight-game losing streak against rivals
SportsDec. 18
Rams dominate Hawks 87-47, end eight-game losing streak against rivals
Kelly makes big splash in first home wrestling dual meet
SportsDec. 18
Kelly makes big splash in first home wrestling dual meet
Longtime baseball coach tabbed to replace retiring Jackson athletic director
SportsDec. 17
Longtime baseball coach tabbed to replace retiring Jackson athletic director
Oak Ridge hoops defeat Crystal City for first win of season
SportsDec. 17
Oak Ridge hoops defeat Crystal City for first win of season
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy