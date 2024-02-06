31 Southeast Missouri wrestlers grappled in the 2025 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships from Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 26-March 1.

Jackson junior Kayleigh Milam rose as the cream of the local crop by becoming only state finalist among the group.

Milam made Jackson history by being the school’s first state finalist after defeating Annabelle Dunlop of Winnetonka by a 18-2 tech-fall in the 110-pound semifinal round.

”It means a lot for our program,” Milam said.

Milam celebrated her semifinal win by jumping into the arms of girls wrestling coach Cody Rouse.

“Coach Rouse has done an outstanding job with her all year,” Jackson head coach Steve Wachter said. “He upped the schedule and has taken her to some really tough tournaments and I think that’s what helped her make it to the finals here.”

Jackson sent seven boys to the Class 4 tournament and four of them earned a spot at the podium. As a team, the Indians finished the Class 4 tournament 11th among a field of over 50 schools.

“That’s where we figured as a coaching staff and a team that we could push for the top 10,” Wachter said. “It’s a rugged state championships, Class 4, and I thought we wrestled really tough throughout the whole tournament.”

Kade King (43-7) led the pack by placing third in the 132-pound bracket. He received the bronze after a medical forfeit but earned the medal by defeating Caleb Frankenberger of Lafayette by a 3-2 decision in the consolation semifinals. Brysen Wessell (41-8) and Joah Moore (37-9) each finished fourth place. Grady Rice started the day in the semifinals looking to become the Indians’ first state finalist since Tyler Beyatte in 2023. The junior finished sixth place and with a 42-10 record.

“That happens quite a bit, and it’s an emotional roller coaster ride, no doubt about that,” Wachter said. “We got a little hot streak where we won like six matches in a row in the wrestlebacks. That really put us back in it.”