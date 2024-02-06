All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsMarch 2, 2025

Jackson wrestling boys places 11th in Class 4 with four all-state medalists; Kayleigh Milam earns silver for girls

Jackson High School made history at the 2025 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships, with Kayleigh Milam becoming the school's first-ever state finalist. Four Jackson boys also earned podium finishes.

Anthony Capobianco avatar
Anthony Capobianco
Jackson’s Kade King emotionally embraces his coach after winning a match in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
Jackson’s Kade King emotionally embraces his coach after winning a match in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Jackson’s Kayleigh Milam wrestles in the Class 2 championship round during the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. 
Jackson’s Kayleigh Milam wrestles in the Class 2 championship round during the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Jackson’s Brysen Wessell reacts to winning a match in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
Jackson’s Brysen Wessell reacts to winning a match in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Jackson’s Kayleigh Milam embraces her coach after advancing to the Class 2 championship round during the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. 
Jackson’s Kayleigh Milam embraces her coach after advancing to the Class 2 championship round during the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Jackson’s Joah Moore wrestles in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
Jackson’s Joah Moore wrestles in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Jackson’s Kade King wrestles in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
Jackson’s Kade King wrestles in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Jackson’s Grady Rice during the fifth-place match in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
Jackson’s Grady Rice during the fifth-place match in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Poplar Bluff’s Zoe Freeman embraces her opponent after winning a match in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
Poplar Bluff’s Zoe Freeman embraces her opponent after winning a match in the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Poplar Bluff’s Zoe Freeman wins a match in the Class 2 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
Poplar Bluff’s Zoe Freeman wins a match in the Class 2 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

31 Southeast Missouri wrestlers grappled in the 2025 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships from Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 26-March 1.

Jackson junior Kayleigh Milam rose as the cream of the local crop by becoming only state finalist among the group.

Milam made Jackson history by being the school’s first state finalist after defeating Annabelle Dunlop of Winnetonka by a 18-2 tech-fall in the 110-pound semifinal round.

”It means a lot for our program,” Milam said.

Milam celebrated her semifinal win by jumping into the arms of girls wrestling coach Cody Rouse.

“Coach Rouse has done an outstanding job with her all year,” Jackson head coach Steve Wachter said. “He upped the schedule and has taken her to some really tough tournaments and I think that’s what helped her make it to the finals here.”

Jackson sent seven boys to the Class 4 tournament and four of them earned a spot at the podium. As a team, the Indians finished the Class 4 tournament 11th among a field of over 50 schools.

“That’s where we figured as a coaching staff and a team that we could push for the top 10,” Wachter said. “It’s a rugged state championships, Class 4, and I thought we wrestled really tough throughout the whole tournament.”

Kade King (43-7) led the pack by placing third in the 132-pound bracket. He received the bronze after a medical forfeit but earned the medal by defeating Caleb Frankenberger of Lafayette by a 3-2 decision in the consolation semifinals. Brysen Wessell (41-8) and Joah Moore (37-9) each finished fourth place. Grady Rice started the day in the semifinals looking to become the Indians’ first state finalist since Tyler Beyatte in 2023. The junior finished sixth place and with a 42-10 record.

“That happens quite a bit, and it’s an emotional roller coaster ride, no doubt about that,” Wachter said. “We got a little hot streak where we won like six matches in a row in the wrestlebacks. That really put us back in it.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Unlike previous state runs, Jackson brought only four juniors and three underclassmen. While Wachter takes this state run as an encouraging sign for the program, he understands that the rest of the state is also going through a youth movement. There were more juniors (72) in the tournament than any other age group, with seniors coming second with 67.

“The entire state is really good right now,” Wachter said, “and they’re young. We’re young but so is everybody else. We’re going to have to work really hard to improve and to up our game.”

Freeman wins fourth medal

Senior Zoe Freeman placed fifth in the Class 2 195-pound bracket with a 6-2 win over Harmony Moore of Willard.

Freeman (29-3) won three straight wrestleback matches to set up a first round rematch against Yisel Perez of Waynesville (41-5). She pinned Freeman in the first round but only won the rematch by a 3-1 decision to reach the third-place match.

Freeman finishes her career with four all-state medals.

Cape Central’s Poole finishes top 8

Cape Central junior Connor Poole became the first Tiger wrestler to advance to the second day of the state tournament since Josh Pullen and Dawson Bevens in 2020.

Poole fell in the first round but battled back in the wrestleback rounds to make it a win away from all-state status. Poole fell in the third wrestleback round on a 6-3 decision to Steven Benhumea of McDonald County (32-9) and had to settle for being among the eight best 215-pound wrestlers in Class 3.

Poole finishes his season with a 25-16 record.

Advertisement
Related
SportsMar. 1
Winning streak snapped as Redhawks MBB loses at Eastern Illi...
SportsMar. 1
Back on top: Delta GBB gets past Oak Ridge to capture 6th-st...
SportsMar. 1
Season ends for Redhawks WBB following routing road loss at ...
SportsMar. 1
Woodland boys outlast Scott City, win first basketball distr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Camryn Alsdorf leads Jackson to victory in potential final home game
SportsMar. 1
Camryn Alsdorf leads Jackson to victory in potential final home game
Ramirez makes Capaha debut, Redhawks Baseball throttles Purdue Ft. Wayne 19-3 in home opener
SportsMar. 1
Ramirez makes Capaha debut, Redhawks Baseball throttles Purdue Ft. Wayne 19-3 in home opener
Cape Central's Connor Poole advances to second day of Class 3 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships 
SportsFeb. 28
Cape Central's Connor Poole advances to second day of Class 3 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships 
Roundup: Delta to meet Oak Ridge for C1D1 title
SportsFeb. 28
Roundup: Delta to meet Oak Ridge for C1D1 title
Chaffee girls dump Meadow Heights 61-27 in Class 2 District 3 semifinals
SportsFeb. 28
Chaffee girls dump Meadow Heights 61-27 in Class 2 District 3 semifinals
Redhawks MBB prevails over SIU Edwardsville, seals OVC regular-season title
SportsFeb. 28
Redhawks MBB prevails over SIU Edwardsville, seals OVC regular-season title
Top-seeded St. Vincent girls blast Charleston 66-27 in Class 2 District 3 semifinals
SportsFeb. 28
Top-seeded St. Vincent girls blast Charleston 66-27 in Class 2 District 3 semifinals
Redhawks WBB keeps postseason hopes alive in must-win road clash with SIU Edwardsville
SportsFeb. 28
Redhawks WBB keeps postseason hopes alive in must-win road clash with SIU Edwardsville
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy