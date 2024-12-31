The third time was the charm for the Jackson Indians.

In the third straight championship matchup between the local rivals, the top-seeded Indians completed the trilogy by defeating the No. 2 Cape Central Tigers 50-41 to take home the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament title Monday, Dec. 30, at the Show Me Center.

This was the Indians’ first tournament championship since 2013, which was also the first time they defeated the Tigers in the tournament final.

Jackson senior Kole Deck led the Indians with 18 points. He hit a pair of 3-point first-quarter baskets to give the Indians an early 15-11 lead over the Tigers.

Jackson held Cape Central to 11 points or less in both quarters during the first half and went into halftime leading 33-22.

Both teams slowed down during the third quarter, but the Indians’ defense continued to stifle the Tigers, holding them to 19 total points in the second half to secure the win.

The Tigers were led by Mar’K Mills, who scored 19 points. TySeanDre Edwards added 11 points for Cape Central.

Deck, Mills, and Edwards were named to the All-Tournament team. Joining them were Ryan Jeffries of Delta, Preston Campbell of Leopold, Korbin Kinder of Woodland, Nolan Fowler of Chaffee, Max Snider of Scott City and the Notre Dame duo of Kolton Johnson and Brett Dohogne.

Scott City’s Kaden Lowery was named the tournament Fan Vote MVP. The sophomore averaged 12.5 points per game, including a tournament-high 26 points in the first round.

Jackson improved to 11-2 this season and will start 2025 with a bang Saturday, Jan. 4, when the Indians host undefeated Farmington.

Cape Central leaves 2024 with a 7-4 record and will begin the new year with a tournament “what-if” matchup Friday, Jan. 3, on the road at Scott City.