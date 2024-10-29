Chalk one more up for Jackson volleyball: Tuesday’s sweeping victory over Cor Jesu in St. Louis made it six consecutive district titles for the Indians.

With hardware on the line is where Jackson (33-6) has thrived most of this season, and behind a big push late, the Indians made sure that a district plaque wouldn’t elude them this fall.

It took a four-set affair, dropping the second set but eventually locking down the third and fourth sets to claim the crown over the hosting Chargers (20-10), No. 6 made its way back to Jackson — the 33rd win of the season.

“This was by far the hardest district we've ever had to win,” Jackson coach Dave Mirly said. “It's an incredible feeling, especially this year.

“This group of seniors is so special; they’ve just bought in so much. It's been so fun to coach them.”

Katy St. John led the way with 16 kills for the Indians, with Avery Brune’s 11, Lauren Dorey’s nine and Kateryna Elefson’s eight pacing her.

Amery Winston chipped on eight digs to lead Jackson, while Madison Uelsmann and Ava Wessell adding on five each.

Dorey and Wessell both put up double-digit assists, while Dorey’s three blocks led the charge defensively.

Further extending on Jackson’s program-record win total for the year, it’s been nothing short of a year to remember as it made for the fourth tournament championship of the year for these Indians.

Not just that, but Tuesday’s win also made for the 16th consecutive victory for Jackson, last having lost Sept. 28 — over a month ago.

“Our thing this year is to seize the moment,” Mirly said. “We talked a lot this summer and all season long about how we're not looking ahead to anything.

“We have goals and expectations, but more than that, we're just going to live in the moment.”