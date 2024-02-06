For seven seniors who saw nothing but success throughout their four years with the Jackson volleyball team, Monday night's home finale against Fox was the end of their era.
The Indians went out on a swift and high note, with a straight-set sweep against the Warriors on Oct. 14, in Jackson.
"It was really awesome, especially for my seniors, who've worked so hard and put so much into the season from the very beginning of the summer to now," Jackson head coach Dave Mirly said. "I can't believe it's over, and I'm just so happy for them."
The Indians won their 29th game of the year, matching their previous season win total. Jackson matched its 2023 home record at 6-1, not counting the Tournament they hosted on Oct. 12 and the SEMO Conference Tournament at the Cape Sportsplex, where the Indians won every match to claim both titles.
"I tell them every year that no matter what we accomplished the year before, we want to outdo it the next year," Mirly said. "That was a big moment for our seniors."
The Indians will have the opportunity to finish the regular season with 30 wins and a perfect road record when they travel to Eureka on Oct. 17.
"It would mean the world, because coming in, a realistic goal could have been 23 wins for the season when it was all said and done," Mirly said. "To be at 29 already with a chance to get 30 and beyond, it just goes to show you how when a group comes together and just listens and believes in each other and is just so coachable that great things can be accomplished."
Among a well-balanced attack, senior Katy St. John led the Indians with eight kills. After spending her junior year among a trio of Division I college commits, the future Redhawk shined this year after improving in the intangibles.
"Her greatest improvement has been between her ears," Mirly said. "She has gotten so much more mentally tough. Last year, when she made a mistake, you could count on four or five more mistakes coming. This year, she made a mistake like she had two hitting errors to start the game tonight, wasn't worried at all, because Katie has grown up so much in the mental toughness category."
Lauren Dorey and Ava Wessell combined to dish out 25 assists for the Indians. Madison Uelsmann led the Indians with nine digs, followed by seven from Lynn-Avery Crowley, and six from Jayde Cowart.
"Our two captains, Lynn Avery Crowley, and Katie Wandell, have done a wonderful job leading us all season long and the play of our libero, Amy Winston, has just been remarkable," Mirly said. "She really took over that spot in Holland's shadow from last year, and she is immersed as a wonderful, great libero and poised out there on the floor. Her numbers are even higher than Holland's right now. So that's how great of a year Amy Winston has been having."
The Indians have not lost a match since falling to St. Dominic to conclude the Gateway Matchup on Sept. 28. During that run, Jackson defeated last year's state champion, Incarnate Word, to win the Jackson Tournament.
Next week, the Indians will travel to Cor Jesu Academy for the Class 5 District 1 Tournament. The Indians have won five district titles in a row but this is the first time Jackson is in the same district as Cor Jesu, who have long been its state tournament tormentors.
Cor Jesu defeated Jackson at home but the Indians finally got revenge on the road for their first win against the Chargers.
"We're not intimidated by anybody," Mirly said. "We expect to beat anybody we play, and that's a great mental edge that we have."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.