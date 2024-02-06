For seven seniors who saw nothing but success throughout their four years with the Jackson volleyball team, Monday night's home finale against Fox was the end of their era.

The Indians went out on a swift and high note, with a straight-set sweep against the Warriors on Oct. 14, in Jackson.

"It was really awesome, especially for my seniors, who've worked so hard and put so much into the season from the very beginning of the summer to now," Jackson head coach Dave Mirly said. "I can't believe it's over, and I'm just so happy for them."

The Indians won their 29th game of the year, matching their previous season win total. Jackson matched its 2023 home record at 6-1, not counting the Tournament they hosted on Oct. 12 and the SEMO Conference Tournament at the Cape Sportsplex, where the Indians won every match to claim both titles.

"I tell them every year that no matter what we accomplished the year before, we want to outdo it the next year," Mirly said. "That was a big moment for our seniors."

The Indians will have the opportunity to finish the regular season with 30 wins and a perfect road record when they travel to Eureka on Oct. 17.

"It would mean the world, because coming in, a realistic goal could have been 23 wins for the season when it was all said and done," Mirly said. "To be at 29 already with a chance to get 30 and beyond, it just goes to show you how when a group comes together and just listens and believes in each other and is just so coachable that great things can be accomplished."