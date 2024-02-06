Jackson swimmer reaches Class 2 finals, local schools prep for Class 1

The 2024 MSHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships began Thursday, Nov. 14, in St. Peters, starting with the Class 2 preliminary heats.

Jackson competed as a team in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Jackson senior Wade LaValle placed 19th in the 200-yard freestyle and finished 16th in 500-yard freestyle to qualify for the finals Friday, Nov. 15.

LaValle said at the beginning of this season he is aiming to break the 500-yard freestyle record and he will have the chance to do it Friday. Not making the finals heat last year has motivated him this season and he made the cut Thursday.

“It's motivated me a lot," Lavalle said. "I put in a lot of work in the summer because last year's state did not go the way I wanted it to go at all. It's my last year, so I'm trying to go out and see how well I can do my senior year.”