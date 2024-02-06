Jackson swimmer reaches Class 2 finals, local schools prep for Class 1

The 2024 MSHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships began Thursday, Nov. 14, in St. Peters, starting with the Class 2 preliminary heats.
Jackson competed as a team in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Jackson senior Wade LaValle placed 19th in the 200-yard freestyle and finished 16th in 500-yard freestyle to qualify for the finals Friday, Nov. 15.
LaValle said at the beginning of this season he is aiming to break the 500-yard freestyle record and he will have the chance to do it Friday. Not making the finals heat last year has motivated him this season and he made the cut Thursday.
“It's motivated me a lot," Lavalle said. "I put in a lot of work in the summer because last year's state did not go the way I wanted it to go at all. It's my last year, so I'm trying to go out and see how well I can do my senior year.”
Jan Handke raced in the 100-yard backstroke, where he finished 27th in the 100-yard backstroke but did not qualify for the finals. The Indians' relay teams placed 29th in the 200-yard medley and 28th in the 400-yard freestyle, neither placement qualifies them for the finals Friday.
The Class 1 prelims begin Friday after the Class 2 finals. Cape Central sent eight swimmers, while Notre Dame qualified nine and Poplar Bluff rounded out the field with seven. Last year’s 100 Fly State Champion Phineas Theall of Cape Central looks to defend his title, and this year, he will have many Tigers with him for support on the relays.
The three Class 1 teams are coming off the recent SEMO Conference meet where Notre Dame took home the championship with first-place finishes in both the 200-medley and freestyle relay. Notre Dame is sending teams to state for both of those relays.
Poplar Bluff’s Cyrus Sagharichi finished third in the 50-yard and 200-yard freestyle. Henry Duncan finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. Connor Wiggs finished third in the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard IM.
After a long season of swimming, all the local athletes will look to bring back hardware for their schools and the area.
