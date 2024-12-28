All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 28, 2024

Jackson survives Chaffee’s challenge to reach Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament semifinals

The Jackson Indians edge the Chaffee Red Devils 49-38 to advance to the semifinals of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Despite early struggles, Jackson dominated the final quarter.

Justin Trovillion
Jackson's Kole Deck, left, and Chaffee's Rolen Reischman jump for the tipoff in their Friday, Dec. 27, game in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Jackson's Kole Deck, left, and Chaffee's Rolen Reischman jump for the tipoff in their Friday, Dec. 27, game in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Carrie Trovillion ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

No. 1 seed Jackson survived a scare from No. 8 Chaffee in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament quarterfinals, narrowly winning 49-38 on Friday, Dec. 27, at the Show Me Center.

Jackson opened the game very sloppy on both ends of the court and the Red Devils took advantage with an early 12-7 lead. The Indians closed the quarter by outscoring the Red Devils 5-4, but still trailed 16-12 to start the second.

The teams traded baskets throughout the quarter with the Indians and Devils having success inside the paint.

The teams entered halftime tied at 23, and Indians head coach Kory Thoma gave all the credit to Chaffee for making things tough on Jackson.

“Kudos to them. They controlled the tempo all night. We put them on the foul line a lot in the first half, and they made some big clutch chops. We couldn't get out in transition. The third quarter was the same way. We stretched out a little bit and then they caught up and made some buckets,” Thoma said. “I think we wore them down a little bit and we made more plays. That's why the game is a four-quarter game, not one, two or three. I was proud of the boys and the way we responded late in the game.”

The third quarter was more trading basket, but a couple of big moments made the final frame more exciting. Jackson’s Kole Deck nailed a 3 to tie the game before Chaffee hit a midrange floater at the buzzer to take a 35-33 lead entering the fourth.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The fourth quarter was all Jackson as the Indians outscored the Devils 16-3 to survive the scare. Chaffee went cold on offense, while Jackson stepped up by going inside.

Deck led the Indians with 16 points, including a 9-of-14 clip from the free-throw line. Kolton Thoma added 11 points through the first three-quarters of the game. The Indians made 16 of 26 from the charity stripe.

The Red Devils were led by Nolan Fowler, who scored 15 points. He was the only one to score in the fourth quarter with three points.

Coach Thoma said the players need to clean up some things before facing a very good Notre Dame or Scott City team.

“We played Notre Dame already this year. I've seen Scott City a few times, but they're both good teams. We're gonna have to play well either way. I'm not concerned about them yet, I'm worried about what I have to fix with us first,” Thoma said. “I think my game plan was not great tonight, and I need to work on that and make better adjustments during the game, and then we'll move into tomorrow night.”

Jackson will face the winner of Notre Dame and Scott City in the semifinal, while Chaffee will play the loser of the same game in the fifth-place bracket, both on Day 3 of the tournament.

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 28
Cape Central throttles Bell City, returns to Southeast Misso...
SportsDec. 27
Press defense pushes Oran past Oak Ridge in Southeast Missou...
SportsDec. 27
Leopold holds off Scott County Central 47-46 in Southeast Mi...
SportsDec. 27
Hornets sting Panthers with late field goal, Advance to cons...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Red-hot Delta stuns Kelly in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament elimination game
SportsDec. 27
Red-hot Delta stuns Kelly in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament elimination game
Fowler's clutch performance lifts Chaffee over Oran in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament opener
SportsDec. 27
Fowler's clutch performance lifts Chaffee over Oran in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament opener
Bell City edges Meadow Heights in Christmas tournament opener
SportsDec. 27
Bell City edges Meadow Heights in Christmas tournament opener
Woodland dominates Leopold in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament opener
SportsDec. 27
Woodland dominates Leopold in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament opener
Scott City’s size, speed too much for Kelly in first-round action at Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
SportsDec. 27
Scott City’s size, speed too much for Kelly in first-round action at Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
Notre Dame uses height advantage to overpower Delta in first round of Christmas Tournament
SportsDec. 26
Notre Dame uses height advantage to overpower Delta in first round of Christmas Tournament
Charleston coasts by Scott County Central 76-45 in Southeast Missourian Tournament
SportsDec. 26
Charleston coasts by Scott County Central 76-45 in Southeast Missourian Tournament
Edwards,Mills lead Cape Central's charge in Southeast Missourian Tournament opener
SportsDec. 26
Edwards,Mills lead Cape Central's charge in Southeast Missourian Tournament opener
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy