Jackson softball beats rival Notre Dame on senior night

The Jackson Indians softball defeated the Notre Dame Bulldogs 3-1 on Thursday at the Jackson City Park. Despite going down 1-0 early, the Indians wrestled the lead away from Notre Dame and took the victory home.

Through the first two innings, the teams were locked in a pitcher duel as Jackson’s Kimmora Carothers and Notre Dame’s Taylor Kutz were not allowing many hits. The Bulldogs broke things open in the top of the third when Jacie Smith hit a line drive up the middle and Cierra Landewee scored.

Notre Dame’s lead did not last long as in the bottom of the third Bella Rose crushed a solo home run to tie things 1-1. In the bottom of the fourth Jackson added two more runs when Ashlyn Dawes stole home while Maddie Stelling was caught in a run down. Rilee Monighan had the RBI single allowing Stelling to score from second.

Indians head coach Shawn Wilding said his players are the sole reason the team is able to play so well.