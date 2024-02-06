Jackson seniors sign NLIs with OVC schools

Jackson High School celebrated two seniors signing their national letter of intent to become college athletes at two Ohio Valley Conference institutions on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Ava Walters will continue her swimming career at Little Rock while Ian Lambert will play golf at UT Martin. Both seniors were Semoball Awards finalists last year.

It was always Walters' dream to swim collegiately in Division I, and Little Rock was the only school at that level to recruit her. Even then, she felt she didn't make her only choice but the best choice.

"I just knew that was home the moment I got there," Walters said. "The whole team atmosphere and coaching, it was just amazing at Little Rock, and that's what made me ultimately pick there."

Walters has been a mainstay in the Class 2 state championships throughout her high school career, including winning three All-State medals in the 100-yard backstroke.

And she plans to make it back for a fourth straight season.

"I'm trying to make All-State again this year in the 100-yard backstroke and just improve my time," Walters said.

Swimming is a big part of the Walters family. Her father, Brad Walters, is the head coach of the Notre Dame boys' swim team and recently finished a fall season in which the Bulldogs placed seventh overall in Class 1. Her older brother, Brayden Walters, was an assistant on the Jackson boys' swim team and a school record holder from his athletic days with the Indians.

"It's really important to us because we've all grown up around it," Walters said.