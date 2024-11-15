Jackson senior swimmer earns honorable mention in final race

Jackson senior Wade LaValle ended his swimming career at the Class 2 MSHSAA state championships on Friday, Nov. 15, in St. Peters.

LaValle placed 8th in the 500-yard freestyle consolation finals with a time of 5:04.3 for an All-State honorable mention. LaValle reached the consolation finals on Thursday with a 16th-place finish and a time of 5:01.52.

“I mean, the performance was not as good as I was hoping,” LaValle said. But the thing that's sad about it is it’s my last high school swim meet ever. So just swimming with these teammates and these coaches and then some of the people I swim year round with out there, it's my last meet high school meet with them. So it's, it's kind of sad.”

It was an emotional end to a successful swimming career at Jackson. Before he swam in the prelims on Thursday, he got accepted into Truman State, where he hopes to swim for the next four years.

“I actually found out about getting accepted yesterday behind the blocks for the 500y,” LaValle said. “So that was like a real big confidence booster.”

His final swimming event happened to be the longest one. LaValle said his approach to the 500-yard freestyle was to stay strong and focused while keeping his stroke count to a minimum, as well as get good kickbacks from each lap.

In the end, it was clear that he gave it his all.