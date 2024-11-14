Jackson, Scott City, St. Vincent take home all-conference honors

Earlier this week the all-conference volleyball teams were released for the SEMO North and South conferences and the JCAA conference.
St. Vincent’s Brie and Kate Rubel were named first-team All-JCAA, while Brigid Sauer and Haley Emmendorfer were named second team.
Darren Verseman was named JCAA Coach of the Year for leading the Indians to a 23-9-5 record and the Class 2 state semifinals. St. Vincent was defeated by Bishop LeBlond before winning the third-place game over Hermann. It was the team’s best record in 10 years.
Jackson’s Katy St. John was named SEMO North Player of the Year and, her coach, Dave Mirly, was named Coach of the Year.
Jackson finished its season with a program record 33 wins and won the Class 5 District 1 championship for the sixth straight year before falling to Lafayette (Wildwood) in the state quarterfinals.
Much like the SEMO North, Scott City’s Lilyan Landis was named SEMO South Player of the Year, and, her coach, Cindy Henry, was named Coach of the Year. The Rams finished their season at 21-11-3 and made the Class 2 District 2 championship where they were defeated by St. Vincent.
Cape Central finished its best season in recent memory at 29-9-3 and made the Class 4 District 1 semifinal where it lost to Farmington.
Dexter finished its season at 24-5-1 and made the Class 3 District 1 championship where it was defeated by Notre Dame.
Notre Dame finished its season at 24-9-1 and won the Class 3 District 1 championship before falling to Potosi in the state quarterfinals.
Oran finished its season at 8-17 and made the Class 1 District 3 quarterfinal where it was defeated by Meadow Heights.
Saxony Lutheran finished its season at 19-14-1 and made the Class 3 District 1 semifinal where it was defeated by Notre Dame.
SEMO North all-conference first team
Katy St. John — Jackson
Courtney Tatum — Notre Dame
Kate Nichols — Dexter
Piper Underwood — Cape Central
Isabel Brown — Saxony Lutheran
Lauren Dorey — Jackson
Amery Winston — Jackson
Cali White — Dexter
Claudia Jones — Notre Dame
Camille Richey — Saxony Lutheran
SEMO North all-conference second team
Ella Hukel — Cape Central
Avery Brune — Jackson
Lyla Martin — Notre Dame
Ireland Gowen — Poplar Bluff
Avery Riley — Dexter
Morgan Cisne — Poplar Bluff
Morgan LeGrand — Notre Dame
Sydney Miller — Cape Central
Nalaiya Furlow — Cape Central
Kennedy Watson — Sikeston
SEMO North individual honors
Player of the Year — Katy St. John
Setter of the Year — Lauren Dorey
Libero of the Year — Amery Winston
Hitter of the Year — Katy St. John
Coach of the Year — Dave Mirly
SEMO South all-conference first team
Lilyan Landis — Scott City
Olivia Raspberry — Kennett
Ramsey Spinks — Scott City
Ella Gardner — Kennett
Layla Estes — Scott City
Jobeth Riley — NMCC
Kynsly McCaig — Kennett
SEMO South all-conference second team
Tayja Carter — Kennett
Kolie Morgan — Oran
Laura Kate Johnson — NMCC
Makenna Gentry — Scott City
Destiny Hughes — NMCC
Maggie Jones — Scott City
Piper Bennett — Oran
SEMO south individual honors
Player of the Year — Lilyan Landis
Setter of the Year — Ella Gardner
Libero of the Year — Layla Estes
Hitter of the Year — Lilyan Landis
Coach of the Year — Cindy Henry
