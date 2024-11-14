Jackson, Scott City, St. Vincent take home all-conference honors

Earlier this week the all-conference volleyball teams were released for the SEMO North and South conferences and the JCAA conference.

St. Vincent’s Brie and Kate Rubel were named first-team All-JCAA, while Brigid Sauer and Haley Emmendorfer were named second team.

Darren Verseman was named JCAA Coach of the Year for leading the Indians to a 23-9-5 record and the Class 2 state semifinals. St. Vincent was defeated by Bishop LeBlond before winning the third-place game over Hermann. It was the team’s best record in 10 years.

Jackson’s Katy St. John was named SEMO North Player of the Year and, her coach, Dave Mirly, was named Coach of the Year.

Jackson finished its season with a program record 33 wins and won the Class 5 District 1 championship for the sixth straight year before falling to Lafayette (Wildwood) in the state quarterfinals.

Much like the SEMO North, Scott City’s Lilyan Landis was named SEMO South Player of the Year, and, her coach, Cindy Henry, was named Coach of the Year. The Rams finished their season at 21-11-3 and made the Class 2 District 2 championship where they were defeated by St. Vincent.

Cape Central finished its best season in recent memory at 29-9-3 and made the Class 4 District 1 semifinal where it lost to Farmington.

Dexter finished its season at 24-5-1 and made the Class 3 District 1 championship where it was defeated by Notre Dame.

Notre Dame finished its season at 24-9-1 and won the Class 3 District 1 championship before falling to Potosi in the state quarterfinals.

Oran finished its season at 8-17 and made the Class 1 District 3 quarterfinal where it was defeated by Meadow Heights.

Saxony Lutheran finished its season at 19-14-1 and made the Class 3 District 1 semifinal where it was defeated by Notre Dame.

SEMO North all-conference first team

Katy St. John — Jackson

Courtney Tatum — Notre Dame

Kate Nichols — Dexter

Piper Underwood — Cape Central

Isabel Brown — Saxony Lutheran

Lauren Dorey — Jackson

Amery Winston — Jackson

Cali White — Dexter

Claudia Jones — Notre Dame

Camille Richey — Saxony Lutheran

SEMO North all-conference second team

Ella Hukel — Cape Central

Avery Brune — Jackson

Lyla Martin — Notre Dame

Ireland Gowen — Poplar Bluff

Avery Riley — Dexter

Morgan Cisne — Poplar Bluff

Morgan LeGrand — Notre Dame