SportsNovember 14, 2024

Jackson, Scott City, St. Vincent take home all-conference honors

St. Vincent, Jackson and Scott City shine in all-conference volleyball honors, with standout players and coaches earning top accolades. Discover the season's highlights and achievements.

Justin Trovillion
St. Vincent’s Brie Rubel watches the ball during the Class 2 state third-place game between the Indians and Hermann on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
St. Vincent’s Brie Rubel watches the ball during the Class 2 state third-place game between the Indians and Hermann on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Carrie Trovillion ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

Earlier this week the all-conference volleyball teams were released for the SEMO North and South conferences and the JCAA conference.

St. Vincent’s Brie and Kate Rubel were named first-team All-JCAA, while Brigid Sauer and Haley Emmendorfer were named second team.

Darren Verseman was named JCAA Coach of the Year for leading the Indians to a 23-9-5 record and the Class 2 state semifinals. St. Vincent was defeated by Bishop LeBlond before winning the third-place game over Hermann. It was the team’s best record in 10 years.

Jackson’s Katy St. John was named SEMO North Player of the Year and, her coach, Dave Mirly, was named Coach of the Year.

Jackson finished its season with a program record 33 wins and won the Class 5 District 1 championship for the sixth straight year before falling to Lafayette (Wildwood) in the state quarterfinals.

Much like the SEMO North, Scott City’s Lilyan Landis was named SEMO South Player of the Year, and, her coach, Cindy Henry, was named Coach of the Year. The Rams finished their season at 21-11-3 and made the Class 2 District 2 championship where they were defeated by St. Vincent.

Cape Central finished its best season in recent memory at 29-9-3 and made the Class 4 District 1 semifinal where it lost to Farmington.

Dexter finished its season at 24-5-1 and made the Class 3 District 1 championship where it was defeated by Notre Dame.

Notre Dame finished its season at 24-9-1 and won the Class 3 District 1 championship before falling to Potosi in the state quarterfinals.

Oran finished its season at 8-17 and made the Class 1 District 3 quarterfinal where it was defeated by Meadow Heights.

Saxony Lutheran finished its season at 19-14-1 and made the Class 3 District 1 semifinal where it was defeated by Notre Dame.

SEMO North all-conference first team

Katy St. John — Jackson

Courtney Tatum — Notre Dame

Kate Nichols — Dexter

Piper Underwood — Cape Central

Isabel Brown — Saxony Lutheran

Lauren Dorey — Jackson

Amery Winston — Jackson

Cali White — Dexter

Claudia Jones — Notre Dame

Camille Richey — Saxony Lutheran

SEMO North all-conference second team

Ella Hukel — Cape Central

Avery Brune — Jackson

Lyla Martin — Notre Dame

Ireland Gowen — Poplar Bluff

Avery Riley — Dexter

Morgan Cisne — Poplar Bluff

Morgan LeGrand — Notre Dame

Sydney Miller — Cape Central

Nalaiya Furlow — Cape Central

Kennedy Watson — Sikeston

SEMO North individual honors

Player of the Year — Katy St. John

Setter of the Year — Lauren Dorey

Libero of the Year — Amery Winston

Hitter of the Year — Katy St. John

Coach of the Year — Dave Mirly

SEMO South all-conference first team

Lilyan Landis — Scott City

Olivia Raspberry — Kennett

Ramsey Spinks — Scott City

Ella Gardner — Kennett

Layla Estes — Scott City

Jobeth Riley — NMCC

Kynsly McCaig — Kennett

SEMO South all-conference second team

Tayja Carter — Kennett

Kolie Morgan — Oran

Laura Kate Johnson — NMCC

Makenna Gentry — Scott City

Destiny Hughes — NMCC

Maggie Jones — Scott City

Piper Bennett — Oran

SEMO south individual honors

Player of the Year — Lilyan Landis

Setter of the Year — Ella Gardner

Libero of the Year — Layla Estes

Hitter of the Year — Lilyan Landis

Coach of the Year — Cindy Henry

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

