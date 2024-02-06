Jackson routs Sikeston 69-28 in SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals

Jackson girls’ basketball found its offensive rhythm early and often Thursday night.
Freshmen Lauren Dorey and Kate Deck anchored a balanced scoring effort, and the Lady Indians advanced to the SEMO Conference finals with a 69-28 blowout over Sikeston at Notre Dame Regional High School.
“We always go in thinking that we are going to win every game,” head coach Angela Fulton said. “Right now our goal is to get better every day and focus on executing our game plan and how we're going to pull it off.”
Jackson led 54-16 after a first half that was a blend of suffocating press defense, crisp long-range shooting and dominance on the inside. Jackson made five 3-pointers, including a pair from Deck and Lillie Cole during an 18-4 run to open the game.
The highlight of the night came with three minutes left in the second quarter when freshman Addison Henderson saved ball from going out of bounds and tapped it in to her teammate before Camryn Alsdorf cashed a 3-pointer from the center of the arc to make it 45-12.
Jackson faced a bit of a cold stretch in the second half when it only put up 15 points in the final 20 minutes, but the deficit was so large that Sikeston had no shot at clawing back. Jayla Smith’s smooth steal and breakaway layup with 51 seconds left put an exclamation point on the game.
Jackson forced over 15 turnovers and gained a 5-1 edge in 3-point shooting. Nine regulars made at least one basket.
Dorey paced the team in points (16), while Deck posted 13 and Cole finished with 12. Dorey entered the game with a reputation as a dominant mismatch in the paint and proved that behind a game-high in points — most to all of which were easy layups or jumpers.
Fulton had a lot of praise for her promising freshman center.
“She does a phenomenal job being a freshman,” Fulton said. “Just coming in, playing some big minutes and playing a big role. I thought she did a great job in executing exactly the game plan that we went over at practice.”
Jackson (4-0) extended its winning streak to seven in the series and have defeated Sikeston in 13 of the previous 14 meetings dating back to 2015.
“Man, they're going to give you everything they got,” Fulton said of her young team that features eight freshmen. “They're going to give 110% no matter what. So, that's one thing I know and they're not going to back down. That's one thing that I've learned about them and I love.”
The Lady Indians will aim to live up to their top seed when they take on either No. 2 seed Notre Dame or No. 6 seed Dexter in the SEMO Conference Tournament finals tomorrow night, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.