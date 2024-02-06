All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 6, 2024

Jackson routs Sikeston 69-28 in SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals

Backed by big performances from freshmen Lauren Dorey and Kate Deck, the Jackson's girls' basketball team dominated Sikeston 69-28 in the SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals. The Lady Indians advance to the finals against Notre Dame tomorrow night.

Kaiden Karper
Jackson girls' basketball freshman Kate Deck drives toward the basket against Sikeston in the SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Jackson girls' basketball freshman Kate Deck drives toward the basket against Sikeston in the SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Notre Dame Regional High School.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Jackson girls’ basketball found its offensive rhythm early and often Thursday night.

Freshmen Lauren Dorey and Kate Deck anchored a balanced scoring effort, and the Lady Indians advanced to the SEMO Conference finals with a 69-28 blowout over Sikeston at Notre Dame Regional High School.

“We always go in thinking that we are going to win every game,” head coach Angela Fulton said. “Right now our goal is to get better every day and focus on executing our game plan and how we're going to pull it off.”

Jackson led 54-16 after a first half that was a blend of suffocating press defense, crisp long-range shooting and dominance on the inside. Jackson made five 3-pointers, including a pair from Deck and Lillie Cole during an 18-4 run to open the game.

The highlight of the night came with three minutes left in the second quarter when freshman Addison Henderson saved ball from going out of bounds and tapped it in to her teammate before Camryn Alsdorf cashed a 3-pointer from the center of the arc to make it 45-12.

Jackson faced a bit of a cold stretch in the second half when it only put up 15 points in the final 20 minutes, but the deficit was so large that Sikeston had no shot at clawing back. Jayla Smith’s smooth steal and breakaway layup with 51 seconds left put an exclamation point on the game.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson forced over 15 turnovers and gained a 5-1 edge in 3-point shooting. Nine regulars made at least one basket.

Dorey paced the team in points (16), while Deck posted 13 and Cole finished with 12. Dorey entered the game with a reputation as a dominant mismatch in the paint and proved that behind a game-high in points — most to all of which were easy layups or jumpers.

Fulton had a lot of praise for her promising freshman center.

“She does a phenomenal job being a freshman,” Fulton said. “Just coming in, playing some big minutes and playing a big role. I thought she did a great job in executing exactly the game plan that we went over at practice.”

Jackson (4-0) extended its winning streak to seven in the series and have defeated Sikeston in 13 of the previous 14 meetings dating back to 2015.

“Man, they're going to give you everything they got,” Fulton said of her young team that features eight freshmen. “They're going to give 110% no matter what. So, that's one thing I know and they're not going to back down. That's one thing that I've learned about them and I love.”

The Lady Indians will aim to live up to their top seed when they take on either No. 2 seed Notre Dame or No. 6 seed Dexter in the SEMO Conference Tournament finals tomorrow night, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 6
Notre Dame unloads on Dexter 62-21, advances to SEMO Confere...
SportsDec. 6
Thomas, Dominguez take area's top high school football award...
SportsDec. 5
Redhawks falter against Lipscomb's offensive surge, fall 78-...
SportsDec. 4
COLUMN: ‘Mr. SEMO’ shouldn’t wait to be enshrined in Redhawk...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Johnson spurs Notre Dame past Fredericktown in opener
SportsDec. 4
Johnson spurs Notre Dame past Fredericktown in opener
Kyrou scores 2, Holloway has goal and assist as Blues ground struggling Jets 4-1
SportsDec. 4
Kyrou scores 2, Holloway has goal and assist as Blues ground struggling Jets 4-1
Leopold defeats Oak Ridge in Woodland Tournament quarterfinal
SportsDec. 3
Leopold defeats Oak Ridge in Woodland Tournament quarterfinal
Cape Central's new coach aims for growth over wins in rebuilding season
SportsDec. 3
Cape Central's new coach aims for growth over wins in rebuilding season
Roundup: Notre Dame rolls Cape Central in SEMO Conference tournament
SportsDec. 3
Roundup: Notre Dame rolls Cape Central in SEMO Conference tournament
Devin Best, Chaffee edge Scott County Central 69-64 in season opener
SportsDec. 3
Devin Best, Chaffee edge Scott County Central 69-64 in season opener
Perryville falls to Greenville, 88-78, at Woodland Tourney
SportsDec. 3
Perryville falls to Greenville, 88-78, at Woodland Tourney
Redhawks WR enters transfer portal
SportsDec. 2
Redhawks WR enters transfer portal
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy