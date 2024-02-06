Jackson routs Sikeston 69-28 in SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals

Jackson girls’ basketball found its offensive rhythm early and often Thursday night.

Freshmen Lauren Dorey and Kate Deck anchored a balanced scoring effort, and the Lady Indians advanced to the SEMO Conference finals with a 69-28 blowout over Sikeston at Notre Dame Regional High School.

“We always go in thinking that we are going to win every game,” head coach Angela Fulton said. “Right now our goal is to get better every day and focus on executing our game plan and how we're going to pull it off.”

Jackson led 54-16 after a first half that was a blend of suffocating press defense, crisp long-range shooting and dominance on the inside. Jackson made five 3-pointers, including a pair from Deck and Lillie Cole during an 18-4 run to open the game.

The highlight of the night came with three minutes left in the second quarter when freshman Addison Henderson saved ball from going out of bounds and tapped it in to her teammate before Camryn Alsdorf cashed a 3-pointer from the center of the arc to make it 45-12.

Jackson faced a bit of a cold stretch in the second half when it only put up 15 points in the final 20 minutes, but the deficit was so large that Sikeston had no shot at clawing back. Jayla Smith’s smooth steal and breakaway layup with 51 seconds left put an exclamation point on the game.