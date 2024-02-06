Jackson girls rally past Principia with second-half surge

The Jackson Indians girls basketball team defeated the Principia Panthers 45-35 on Monday at the Jackson High School Event Center.

Camryn Alsdorf and Kate Deck led the Class 6 sixth-ranked Indians with 14 points each. Jayla Hawkins led the Class 3 first-ranked Panthers with 12 points.

The first quarter was a nightmarish start for Jackson as it only had chances to score from the free-throw line, hitting on just four of 10. However, Jackson's defense held strong, only trailing 7-4 after the first.

The second quarter began just as badly. Back-to-back 3s by the Panthers gave them a 13-4 lead and forced Jackson into a timeout. After the break, Jackson closed out the quarter scoring 12 of the next 19 points to trail just 20-16 at the half.

Indians head coach Angela Fulton said her team never steered from the course despite the slow start.

“I think we only had four points and they had 13 at some point. I think it could have gone either way. But what I'm most proud of is the fact that they kept fighting,” Fulton said. “We kept battling and our game plan worked to a tee. We got their best player into foul trouble, and that was our goal to fluster her.”