CEDAR HILL – Brysen Wessell still had a hard time getting over the way his district wrestling tournament ended in 2024.

So, on Saturday, the Jackson heavyweight had some unfinished business to attend to – and then some.

After entering the tournament as the top seed, Wessell delivered on the big stage with a first-period pin over Noah McCollum of Eureka in the final of the Class 4 District 1 Championships at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill.

The victory came 12 long months after he dropped a 2-1 (TB) heartbreaker to Oakville’s Ethan Venable in the 2024 District 1 finals at 215 pounds.

“I feel like last year losing that match did not really put me in the spot I wanted to be at state,” Wessell said. “That really fueled the fire this year. I just wanted that first-place title to make a statement to the rest of the district.”

Wessell, who is currently 37-6 on the season and 77-14 in his career, walked away much happier and more satisfied than he was in his last major tournament, where he lost in the SEMO Conference finals. That was obvious from his lively expression after hitting a body lock to deck McCollum at the 1:55 mark.

“I was definitely ready for this tournament leading up to it,” Wessell said. “Felt really good throughout the week. Just a lot of training that went into it and I was ready to dominate.”

Wessell thinks he should win every tournament he competes in, and based on this past weekend’s evidence, he’s right to believe so. The junior was utterly dominant, earning a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinals before picking up back-to-back first-period pins in the semifinals and finals. Even more impressive, he did not surrender a single point in the tournament.

Head coach Steve Wachter believes his guy is heating up at the perfect time and is not surprised by Wessell’s continued ascension.

“He's wrestled really well all year, to be honest with you,” Wachter said. “The Ste. Genevieve kid he lost to at SEMO conferences is ranked No. 1 in Class 2 and the St. Pius kid he lost to 1-0 is ranked No. 1 in Class 3. At KCI (Kansas City Invitational), he lost 4-2 to a three-time state champion from Iowa. So, he's lost to some really outstanding wrestlers and his losses this year have really been to some top-notch heavyweights. He wrestled a really good district tournament, but he's really wrestled pretty solid all year long.”